Evaluating Snap On Stock Price Slide And Rising Balance Sheet Leverage

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) may be in trouble. In any normal circumstance, I might be fine ascribing the company’s financial weakness as being due to a tough macro environment, but if that were the case then why are its peers showing stronger growth rates, including 20% projected growth from its largest competitor in Meta Platforms (META)? Whereas META appears to be harnessing artificial intelligence to increase its relevance amidst both TikTok competition and iOS data privacy changes, SNAP does not appear to be having the same success in making such adjustments. Though the valuation remains undemanding, the net cash position has disappeared and management does not appear focused on driving margin expansion. Expect things to get worse before they get better, if ever.

SNAP Stock Price

I have had some success buying SNAP in the past, and noted why I was selling the stock in July.

Data by YCharts

But given the company’s lackluster results over the past couple of quarters, I am wondering if my initial buy ratings were justified in the first place as this is looking like a story that isn’t getting better over time.

SNAP Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, SNAP delivered 14% YOY growth in daily active users (‘DAUs’). This proved to be the high point of the quarter. Unfortunately, most of the growth came from outside of North America and thus carried lowered average revenue per user.

2023 Q2 Slides

SNAP saw revenues decline by 4% YOY with a notable 13% YOY decline in North America.

2023 Q2 Slides

Average revenue per user (‘ARPU’) declined 16% YOY - as previously noted, the user growth in Europe and Rest of World contributed to that decline. However, given that overall revenues contracted, it is clear that the company also faced deteriorating demand overall.

2023 Q2 Slides

SNAP saw gross margins continue to decline sequentially - management blamed this on their infrastructure investment - we can see that infrastructure costs drove all of the increase in cost of revenue YOY.

2023 Q2 Slides

SNAP finally saw adjusted EBITDA turn negative, in hindsight it was only a matter of time given the razor-thin margin previously and the persistent declines in revenue.

2023 Q2 Slides

SNAP ended the quarter with $3.7 billion of cash versus $3.7 billion of convertible notes. The company previously had a net cash position but that has all but disappeared due to the ongoing cash burn.

Looking ahead, management is guiding for revenue to be between $1.07 billion and $1.13 billion, implying a 5% decline YOY at the low end of that target. It is good that management is providing guidance again after pausing on that front since the beginning of 2022, but this guidance likely disappointed investors especially given that META is guiding for incredible growth for itself. Management expects the adjusted EBITDA loss to widen to up to $100 million. On the conference call, management noted that time spent watching Spotlight, their direct response to TikTok, “more than tripled” over the prior year with over 400 million MAUs using the feature. Management cited delivering on improvements for advertisers in terms of optimizing advertising spend using “machine learning model updates and infrastructure improvements,” but this does not yet seem to be showing in their financial results (again, the fact that META is seeing such strong results really sets the perspective here).

SNAP noted that active advertisers were up more than 20% YOY, indicating that their financial weakness is likely due to some of their larger customers pulling back on advertising spend. I was concerned by commentary on the call regarding the prospects for investment, namely, management rejected the notion that they should focus more on profitability than growth, stating that “on a revenue per headcount basis, I think you could make the case that we should actually invest more.” Given that their balance sheet position is about to switch to a net debt position imminently, I am of the view that SNAP may be better off first rightsizing their cash flow issues before prioritizing growth initiatives. However, that line of thinking may be exposing the issue here - perhaps management shares that same view but does not see a way out of this predicament outside of tail-end innovation?

Is SNAP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

SNAP’s stock price reflected this pessimistic state of affairs, with the stock trading at under 4x sales.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates see SNAP trading at just 6x 2029 earnings estimates, implying a 33% net margin by then.

Seeking Alpha

I think consensus estimates illustrate the bullish thesis quite clearly: SNAP stock is inexpensive if management can right the ship and return to profitable secular growth. Based on a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see SNAP trading at 15x earnings in 2029, implying a stock price of around $25 per share based on consensus estimates. That implies around 18% compounded annual return upside over the next 5.5 years, and that upside can be even higher if SNAP can outperform consensus estimates for low teens revenue growth moving forward.

But we mustn’t ignore the downside. There aren’t many indications that SNAP is succeeding in its turnaround efforts, especially given that META is showing such strong fundamental results. If anything, the fact that competitors like META and Pinterest (PINS) are showing stronger fundamental results might indicate that there is something uniquely wrong here at SNAP. It is possible that I am exhibiting the traits of extreme negative sentiment just around the stock price bottom, but again, there aren’t really clues in the fundamental results to indicate that such pessimism isn’t warranted. Thus, while SNAP has returned to levels where I have previously rated the stock a buy, I am highly hesitant to assign a bullish rating, especially considering that the balance sheet is likely to deteriorate further as more time goes on. I hesitate to rate the stock a sell given the reasonable valuation in the event of a successful turnaround, and in theory the balance sheet can afford net leverage under such a result. However, this stock is offering binary outcome potential, and the balance sheet is not offering nearly enough net cash to make such a proposition appealing, as time is the most important factor here. I reiterate my neutral rating for the stock but that rating might change in either direction depending on how the fundamentals progress over time.