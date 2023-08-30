Evaluating Snap On Stock Price Slide And Rising Balance Sheet Leverage
Summary
- Snapchat's financial weakness is not explainable by a tough macro environment, as Meta Platforms is showing stronger growth rates.
- Snapchat's recent quarter showed deterioration across the board, with adjusted EBITDA turning negative.
- The net cash position has disappeared and I expect the company to see leverage tick up over the coming quarters.
- This is officially a turnaround story and I'm not confident that the valuation is compensating investors for the risk.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) may be in trouble. In any normal circumstance, I might be fine ascribing the company’s financial weakness as being due to a tough macro environment, but if that were the case then why are its peers showing stronger growth rates, including 20% projected growth from its largest competitor in Meta Platforms (META)? Whereas META appears to be harnessing artificial intelligence to increase its relevance amidst both TikTok competition and iOS data privacy changes, SNAP does not appear to be having the same success in making such adjustments. Though the valuation remains undemanding, the net cash position has disappeared and management does not appear focused on driving margin expansion. Expect things to get worse before they get better, if ever.
SNAP Stock Price
I have had some success buying SNAP in the past, and noted why I was selling the stock in July.
But given the company’s lackluster results over the past couple of quarters, I am wondering if my initial buy ratings were justified in the first place as this is looking like a story that isn’t getting better over time.
SNAP Stock Key Metrics
In its most recent quarter, SNAP delivered 14% YOY growth in daily active users (‘DAUs’). This proved to be the high point of the quarter. Unfortunately, most of the growth came from outside of North America and thus carried lowered average revenue per user.
SNAP saw revenues decline by 4% YOY with a notable 13% YOY decline in North America.
Average revenue per user (‘ARPU’) declined 16% YOY - as previously noted, the user growth in Europe and Rest of World contributed to that decline. However, given that overall revenues contracted, it is clear that the company also faced deteriorating demand overall.
SNAP saw gross margins continue to decline sequentially - management blamed this on their infrastructure investment - we can see that infrastructure costs drove all of the increase in cost of revenue YOY.
SNAP finally saw adjusted EBITDA turn negative, in hindsight it was only a matter of time given the razor-thin margin previously and the persistent declines in revenue.
SNAP ended the quarter with $3.7 billion of cash versus $3.7 billion of convertible notes. The company previously had a net cash position but that has all but disappeared due to the ongoing cash burn.
Looking ahead, management is guiding for revenue to be between $1.07 billion and $1.13 billion, implying a 5% decline YOY at the low end of that target. It is good that management is providing guidance again after pausing on that front since the beginning of 2022, but this guidance likely disappointed investors especially given that META is guiding for incredible growth for itself. Management expects the adjusted EBITDA loss to widen to up to $100 million. On the conference call, management noted that time spent watching Spotlight, their direct response to TikTok, “more than tripled” over the prior year with over 400 million MAUs using the feature. Management cited delivering on improvements for advertisers in terms of optimizing advertising spend using “machine learning model updates and infrastructure improvements,” but this does not yet seem to be showing in their financial results (again, the fact that META is seeing such strong results really sets the perspective here).
SNAP noted that active advertisers were up more than 20% YOY, indicating that their financial weakness is likely due to some of their larger customers pulling back on advertising spend. I was concerned by commentary on the call regarding the prospects for investment, namely, management rejected the notion that they should focus more on profitability than growth, stating that “on a revenue per headcount basis, I think you could make the case that we should actually invest more.” Given that their balance sheet position is about to switch to a net debt position imminently, I am of the view that SNAP may be better off first rightsizing their cash flow issues before prioritizing growth initiatives. However, that line of thinking may be exposing the issue here - perhaps management shares that same view but does not see a way out of this predicament outside of tail-end innovation?
Is SNAP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
SNAP’s stock price reflected this pessimistic state of affairs, with the stock trading at under 4x sales.
Consensus estimates see SNAP trading at just 6x 2029 earnings estimates, implying a 33% net margin by then.
I think consensus estimates illustrate the bullish thesis quite clearly: SNAP stock is inexpensive if management can right the ship and return to profitable secular growth. Based on a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see SNAP trading at 15x earnings in 2029, implying a stock price of around $25 per share based on consensus estimates. That implies around 18% compounded annual return upside over the next 5.5 years, and that upside can be even higher if SNAP can outperform consensus estimates for low teens revenue growth moving forward.
But we mustn’t ignore the downside. There aren’t many indications that SNAP is succeeding in its turnaround efforts, especially given that META is showing such strong fundamental results. If anything, the fact that competitors like META and Pinterest (PINS) are showing stronger fundamental results might indicate that there is something uniquely wrong here at SNAP. It is possible that I am exhibiting the traits of extreme negative sentiment just around the stock price bottom, but again, there aren’t really clues in the fundamental results to indicate that such pessimism isn’t warranted. Thus, while SNAP has returned to levels where I have previously rated the stock a buy, I am highly hesitant to assign a bullish rating, especially considering that the balance sheet is likely to deteriorate further as more time goes on. I hesitate to rate the stock a sell given the reasonable valuation in the event of a successful turnaround, and in theory the balance sheet can afford net leverage under such a result. However, this stock is offering binary outcome potential, and the balance sheet is not offering nearly enough net cash to make such a proposition appealing, as time is the most important factor here. I reiterate my neutral rating for the stock but that rating might change in either direction depending on how the fundamentals progress over time.
Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"
After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today.
Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:
- My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
- My best investment reports monthly.
- My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
- My investing strategy for the current market.
- and much more
Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!
This article was written by
Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow.
Get access to his highest conviction ideas here.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments