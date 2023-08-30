Andrii Yalanskyi

Thesis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) recently signed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud (GOOGL). This partnership will provide Ginkgo with much needed funding and help improve their brand recognition. The partnership could result in new sources of revenue and will help the company bridge the gap to profitability. For these reasons, we are upgrading our rating on the company to neutral to reflect the decreased risk profile over the short-medium term.

The News

You can read more about Ginkgo's press release regarding their new partnership with Google Cloud by clicking here.

To summarize the deal, Ginkgo and Google Cloud have entered a strategic five-year cloud and AI partnership. This involves Ginkgo creating new large language models for biological engineering applications. To do this, the company will make use of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. The partnership includes funding from Google Cloud, and in return Ginkgo will make Google their primary provider of cloud services.

The companies are seeking to monetize this partnership in a few ways. From Google's point of view, they can increase the attractiveness of their cloud platform by giving their cloud customers access to the tools and research that Ginkgo will develop. In the worst-case scenario, the company will be getting some of their money back through Ginkgo paying them to use their cloud services, which has the added effect of boosting their cloud growth numbers. From Ginkgo's point of view, they are looking to create additional revenue streams to smooth out the financial aspects of their business. Biosecurity was previously a bright spot for the company but has since tapered off. Ginkgo needs a profitable segment to fuel the growth of their foundry business, which has an unconventional revenue model revolving around both up front revenue and milestone payments. These milestone payments can be far out into the future and Ginkgo needs to fund their business in the meantime. Their upcoming work in developing LLMs and other tools for biological engineering applications may provide them with a much needed source of profitability at a time when biosecurity revenues are declining. At worst, Ginkgo gets an additional source of funding from Google which will extend their runway.

Here's what the CEOs of Ginkgo and Google Cloud have to say about this partnership.

Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks:

We believe that by partnering with Google Cloud, Ginkgo can supercharge our mission to make biology easier to engineer. The most pressing challenges of our generation require biological solutions, and we must figure out how to better leverage our collective capabilities and move faster. With Ginkgo's automated Foundry to generate large scale biological data, Google Cloud's computing horsepower, and Google's AI expertise, I can't think of a better partner to scale AI solutions in biological engineering.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud:

Google Cloud sees significant potential in the synergy between AI and biotechnology, and the transformative impact it can have on the world. Our strategic partnership with Ginkgo is a first-of-its-kind for Google Cloud, underscoring our confidence that Ginkgo will play a critical and pioneering role in the life sciences space, leveraging AI to reshape humanity's understanding of biology.

As of now optimism abounds surrounding the partnership, but the financial impacts on both parties remain to be seen. Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report showed disappointing results. The company will eventually need to turn things around in order to remain a viable business.

A Disappointing Quarter From Ginkgo Bioworks

In Ginkgo's Q2 earnings report, the company showed a decline in revenue that was disappointing to some investors. On the bright side, the company did manage to substantially improve their operating losses from the year ago period. Despite this improvement the company remains deeply unprofitable. While Ginkgo does have an ample cash pile of $1,105,787,000, it will eventually run out if these massive operating losses are sustained much longer. For those who focus on cash from operations, that figure was negative $164,118,000 for the six months ended June 30. Any way you slice it Ginkgo needs to improve the profitability of their business. Their recent partnership with Google Cloud may end up being exactly what they need. Biosecurity revenue could also pick up again which would be an added bonus.

Income Statement (Ginkgo Bioworks Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results)

DNA Stock Price Action and Valuation

The stock has gotten a pop off the news, and rightly so. This partnership seems like a win-win and helps to de-risk Ginkgo's stock over the short-medium term.

Data by YCharts

Buyers of the stock will need to have faith that Ginkgo can accelerate their business in the future as a PS of 12.5 for a company with operating margins of -228% seems very expensive. At 3x book value with a large cash balance it's possible that Ginkgo gets acquired for their data. This may happen at a much lower price and would likely be the result of sharks smelling blood in the water rather than an event that would benefit those who purchase the stock at these prices.

We view the valuation and risk/reward as being exceedingly terrible but the partnership with Google goes a long way towards de-risking the company and could provide a much needed source of revenue and profitability. This would bridge the company to a point where their foundry business can meaningfully accelerate. The nature of biotech/biotech adjacent companies is one of extreme risk and high potential reward. For now we are neutral on the company but are watching for signs of further deterioration in the fundamentals.

The story of Ginkgo could end up turning out like Amyris (OTC:AMRSQ), which we covered here. The story of Amyris is a good reminder of how biotech adjacent companies can sell pipe dreams and burn through cash while investors give them the benefit of the doubt, all the way until the bitter end. While we think the fundamental picture of Ginkgo is currently tenable, the situation could deteriorate rapidly and as such we wouldn't be able to be positive on the company until they became consistently GAAP profitable. Until then the stock is a no-touch for us.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Risks

The risk to the bull case for Ginkgo is that they may never run a financially viable business and burn through all of their cash. This would result in a low-ball acquisition or a flat out bankruptcy, similar to what happened with Amyris.

The risk to the bear case is if Ginkgo can create a new business line or increase their biosecurity revenues. This would give them a profitability bridge to scale their foundry platform. If the company can become consistently profitable it would punch a massive hole in the bear case.

Overall we think it's too close to call, however the sheer amount of horror stories in this sector/industry should be a sign for investors to proceed with extreme caution. As we mentioned earlier, we wouldn't touch this stock with a 10 foot pole until they became consistently GAAP profitable. Those with a background in the sector may have a better grasp of the risk/reward than we do and may view this as a buying opportunity, which we can understand. Over the years we have seen so many blowups in the space that the most optimistic we can be is neutral.

Key Takeaway

We have upgraded our Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. rating to neutral in light of Ginkgo's new partnership with Google Cloud. This helps to expand their runway and can lead to the creation of a new business segment. That being said, we don't see a compelling reason to buy the stock at this time and would much rather observe from the sidelines until the fundamental picture meaningfully improves.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.