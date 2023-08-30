Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ginkgo Bioworks: Google Partnership Increases Runway (Rating Upgrade)

UFD Capital
Summary

  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings has signed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, providing funding and improving brand recognition.
  • Ginkgo's disappointing Q2 earnings report highlights the need for additional streams of revenue and improved profitability, which the partnership with Google Cloud may help achieve.
  • Their financial situation has become more tenable and as such we are upgrading our rating on DNA stock to neutral.
  • That being said, the risks are immense and the valuation is optimistic. We think it's wise for investors to wait on the sidelines until the fundamentals meaningfully improve.

Thesis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) recently signed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud (GOOGL). This partnership will provide Ginkgo with much needed funding and help improve their brand recognition. The partnership could

UFD Capital
UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

