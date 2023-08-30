Andrii Yalanskyi

Net lease REIT, NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST), is looking more attractive since my prior update on the stock.

In my last update, I noted that shares were priced appropriately following the results. I also saw limited catalysts for further upside. Since then, the stock has declined about 3.7%. The broader S&P (SPY) is up 9% over the same period.

While I still don't view the stock as a "buy" at this point, the company has certainly done more to warrant increased attention. During Q2, NTST raised guidance and enacted their first dividend increase since their IPO. The increase could perhaps mark the beginning of a new trend, considering their strong financial flexibility. The portfolio metrics also remain nearly perfect with full occupancy levels. Despite these positives, I don't believe NTST offers enough upside potential in relation to peers such as Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), one competitor that I remain more bullish on.

NETSTREIT Stock Key Metrics

NTST's overall portfolio metrics remained consistent with prior periods on June 30. The company's properties were leased to 87 tenants across 25 industries. Approximately 68% of these tenants were investment-grade rated ("IG"), while a touch more than 14% were unrated but had an IG-like profile.

At period end, their properties were 100% occupied with a remaining weighted average lease term ("WALT") of 9.4 years. The 100% occupancy rate is supported in part by the strong credit profile of their tenant base. It's also supported by the nature of their tenants' operations. About 87% of NTST's annualized base rents ("ABR"), for example, are derived from those engaged in the necessity, discount, and service categories.

NTST Q2 Results

Nearly 150 more properties in Q2 compared to the same period last year contributed to a +$9.0M increase in total revenues. This includes an increase of +$1.3M related to interest income on their mortgage book.

NTST Q2FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Quarterly Operating Performance

An aspect driving interest income is the loans originated last quarter to the borrowers who acquired a portfolio of properties leased to Speedway, a subsidiary of one of their top tenants, 7-Eleven. Those loans totaled approximately +$46M and their terms included a weighted average interest rate of 9.3%. The complementary boost to total revenues should continue through 2026, barring prepayment or default.

NTST Q2FY23 Investor Supplement - Snapshot Of NTST's Loan Book

The revenue growth translated to total unadjusted property level cash net operating income ("NOI") of +$25.8M. Based on NTST's period-end total enterprise value of +$1.696B, shares would have been valued at an implied capitalization ("cap") rate of about 6.1%, assuming a forward annualized NOI of +$103M.

On an overall basis, adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") grew 7.1% YOY to $0.30/share. This was led by property-level NOI growth resulting from a combination of an increase in revenues, as well as efficiencies achieved in the rate of growth in general and administrative ("G&A") costs.

Key Takeaways From NTST's Recent Results

It was an active quarter in terms of capital deployment. NTST invested +$119M in 45 properties at a cash yield of 6.8%. Though total volume was lower and cap rates less favorable than in Q1, the activity was still competitive in relation to 2022's purchasing environment.

In addition, NTST President, Mark Manheimer, also noted that over half of their quarterly activity included provisions where the tenant agreed to extend existing leases with the company out to 15 years, as well as to accept rent escalations on new and existing leases. The escalations vary between 1% annually to 5% every five years, according to Manheimer. While not significant, it's still better than totally flat as it was in the prior terms.

The fluent activity enabled an increase to full-year investment activity guidance. The prior outlook saw total investment activity of +$400M. With +$228M already completed through the first half of the year, the management team now sees investments of up to +$450M. Additionally, NTST is also expecting disposition activity to increase in the back half of the year due to a strategic move to reduce tenant concentration in certain pockets.

NTST has the financial capacity to attain their acquisition goals. For one, they ended Q2 with a net debt multiple of 4.6x. This was at the bottom end of their targeted range of up to 5.5x. Next, they improved their debt ladder by refinancing their +$175M term loan, which was coming due in December 2024. The refinancing pushed out the maturity to January 2027. And subsequent to quarter end, NTST closed on a new +$250M unsecured term loan with a delayed draw feature, of which +$150M was drawn. Including the remaining available to be drawn as well as amounts available on their revolver, NTST had +$557M of available liquidity at the date of their report, more than enough to meet their acquisition target.

NTST enacted their first dividend increase since their IPO. This was likely made possible by the improved financial positioning and their general operating strength. While the increase of 2.5% may not sound like much, it's a promising start that may begin the start of a new trend. From a coverage standpoint, NTST has room for further increases. At the new annualized rate of $0.82/share, the payout represents just 67% of the newly increased midpoint of their full-year AFFO target of $1.215/share.

Is NTST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NETSTREIT is doing a lot right. The company is operating on near-perfect portfolio metrics. Occupancy and collections are at 100%. In addition, a high percentage of their tenants are either IG-rated or non-IG-rated but with IG-like profiles. The percentage of ABR attributable to these tenants is about 82%. Compare that against peer, Broadstone Net Lease, which only has 15% exposure.

This is important to note. In BNL's case, for example, they currently have three tenants on watch, two of which are included in their top tenant listing. NTST has no such issues, except perhaps with Big Lots (BIG). But no immediate concerns have yet been raised by the management team. And based on BIG's recent results, it appears the company is doing better than most had expected. The limited issues on an overall basis noted by NTST are in part because of the credit profile of their tenant base.

NTST is also executing on their transactional goals; so much so that guidance was raised. And they also have the financial capacity to meet their targets. The capacity and general operating strength likely factored into their first dividend increase since their IPO.

Despite these positives, I don't believe NTST offers enough to justify new or added positioning. The stock currently trades at about 14x forward AFFO. BNL, by contrast, trades in the neighborhood of just 10x. And the dividend increase may mark the beginning of a new trend. But the increase was just 2.5%. The yield is still comparatively low as well, considering shares in BNL are offering about 7%.

NTST is a stock that is worth continued attention. But for investors seeking to deploy scarce investment dollars, I would find BNL to be the one most worthy of new initiation.