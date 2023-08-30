Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Nvidia Stock Sold Off Despite A Massive Earnings Beat

Aug. 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Q2 earnings beat expectations with $2.5bn more revenue than guidance and 100% growth YoY.
  • NVDA stock did not immediately rise as one might have expected, due to options market impact and the unwinding of long hedge positions.
  • We continue to rate Nvidia stock at Hold and believe it can move much higher over time.
Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Comments (4)

FirstFIREWealth_P01135809 profile picture
FirstFIREWealth_P01135809
Today, 9:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.06K)
Fake news. It did not sell off. YTD 240%. NVDA has punished those who went in small or not at all. Long. See you at $550
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Today, 9:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.41K)
@FirstFIREWealth_P01135809 Er, I assume you didn't read the article.
papita profile picture
papita
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.81K)
when you say Hold, I'm assuming you mean Hold On......to your stock and don't sell it.
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Today, 9:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.41K)
@papita That is our plan in staff personal accounts certainly.
