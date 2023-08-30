da-kuk

The Structure Beneath

To misquote Cem Karsan of Kai Volatility Advisors, stock prices aren't really things. They are just by-products of what happens when the probability field surrounding options collapses into a single closing price. Now, you would expect an options guy to say that. But at certain times, it has enough truth to it to matter to stock prices, particularly at times of heightened volatility, which is to say times of heightened emotions. And there have been fewer moments of greater emotion in single-stock names this year than the run-up to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q2 of FY2024 earnings.

NVDA, you will recall, is the leading provider of parallel compute devices. Its GPU chips and subsystems have benefited from a number of growth narratives in recent years. Gaming, cryptocurrency mining, self-driving, and now AI - all these computationally intensive activities have favored Nvidia's GPU technology over alternatives. In part this is due to Nvidia's proprietary and well-established software platform, CUDA, which runs only on Nvidia chips; in part it is because there are no real at-scale competitors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has a GPU offering but it is a result of acquiring a lagging Nvidia competitor; Intel (INTC) has more to offer the AI market than is commonly realized, but it has to stop tripping over its own shoelaces and learn to walk again before it can run with the big dogs. And there is a slew of small companies that dream of defeating Nvidia, but so far, none have come close. So if you are an enterprise customer, and you want a high volume of reliable chips to do difficult things? You call Nvidia first.

In September last year, we called "Accumulate" on NVDA, and in October, we noted that the price range of $100-150/share was where institutions seemed to be buying. This turned out to be a righteous call.

Prior Cestrian Capital Research NVDA Article (Cestrian Capital Research, Seeking Alpha)

We thought that NVDA could go on to achieve a price of not less than $424/share (the 100% extension of the prior Wave 1 on the chart) and probably not more than $620 (the 1.618 extension of that Wave 1) before correcting, pulling back, and putting in another move higher (not shown on this chart). You can open a full page version of this chart here.

NVDA Stock Price (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

The big catalyst for NVDA's move up was, as you know, the Q1 FY1/24 earnings print. Revenue and earnings for the Q1 quarter were so-so, but the guidance given for Q2 revenue was nothing short of enormous. This is why you see the stock jump so much after the Q1 print. The guide was for $11bn revenue in Q2, representing 64% growth on the same quarter last year.

So as earnings approached, NVDA stock started to move up. You can open a full page version of this chart, here.

NVDA In The Run-Up To Q2 Earnings (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Now, much of this upward price movement was driven by the options market. Investors were buying calls with strike prices of $500/share and beyond as a speculative bet on an earnings blowout. And going back to that point above about stocks being merely a derivative of options, we should remind ourselves that options aren't merely guesses as to where a stock may be on a given date - if bought in enough volume, options can in fact drive a stock to a certain level on a certain date. But often not in a way that helps the buyer of the option - usually it's in a way that helps the seller of the option.

Let's rehearse how this works and we'll simplify for the sake of clarity. If investors are buying call options against NVDA stock, someone has to be selling those call options, and the volume sellers are typically options dealers. Dealers' job is not to take a directional bet - it is to make money by making a market, i.e. on the bid/ask spread. So if dealers are selling call options, they have to hedge that exposure. Selling a call is a bearish thing to do, so to hedge, you have to take a bullish position. Meaning that in selling a whole lot of NVDA call options, dealers had to hedge their extensive short positions, by buying the underlying stock. The stock duly caught fire as you can see.

Now, along comes the Q2 print.

NVDA Fundamentals (NVDA Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis)

Zoinks! An absolute blowout. Fully $2.5bn more revenue than guide, delivering >100% growth vs. the same quarter last year. And then there's the Q3 guide for $16bn revenue, being +170% vs. the same quarter last year. Many otherwise calm, rational observers, your author included, were heard to splutter at the time of the print, declaring superlatives. This is what we wrote in our service here on Seeking Alpha.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 23 Aug NVDA Q2 Earnings Analysis (Cestrian Capital Research, Seeking Alpha)

So... the stock should have mooned - right?

Well, dear reader, it did not. Here's what it did. (You can open a full page version of this chart, here).

NVDA Post Earnings (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Why would the stock do this? Because earnings were already priced in? That's unlikely, given the extent of the beat and the huge guidance for Q3.

More likely in our view is that the options market impact led to the stock running down, for two reasons.

1 - As call options with expiries after earnings were either sold, exercised, or expired worthless, options dealers would have had to unwind their long hedge positions - meaning, sell the underlying stock.

2 - Heading into earnings, the most important strike price ("call wall") in NVDA sat at $500 - meaning, the strike price with the largest option hedging exposure with expiries just after earnings was $500. More often than one might realize, "call walls" can act as resistance and "put walls" (the same thing to the downside) can act as support. This is particularly true in highly liquid stocks and ETFs - you see it in SPY and QQQ all the time - and at the present time, NVDA is of course a highly liquid name, with a market capitalization large enough to feature these option market effects. At the present time, the "put wall" in NVDA options is centered around $400 which we believe will act as support going forward.

So, where next for NVDA stock?

Well, the fundamentals are superb and are going to improve in our opinion. Revenue guidance of that kind for Q3 is unlikely to be a one-time thing - we expect continued high growth rates, where the company is shipping largely standard products, meaning the operating leverage - the degree to which an incremental $1 in revenue drops through to unlevered pre-tax free cashflow - is likely to be high. Meaning we expect to see cashflow margins move up and the balance sheet strengthen along with the growth.

Technically we expect something like this in the near term. (You can open a full page version of this chart, here).

NVDA Stock Price Outlook I (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Let's call it a target of $675/share by year end.

And longer term? (You can open a full page version of this next chart, here).

NVDA Long Term Outlook (TrendSpider, Cestrian Analysis)

Let's call it a price target of $900 in a couple years.

We continue to rate Nvidia Corporation at Hold.

Alex King and Jay Urbain, for Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 29 August 2023.