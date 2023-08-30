Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Nvidia's Stock Surge Should Worry AMD Investors

Aug. 30, 2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), NVDA
Bashar Issa
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's current premium valuation reflects its dominant market position, especially in AI and autonomous driving, while Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s lower valuation raises questions about its potential to catch up.
  • Nvidia has a long-standing focus in the GPU domain, having introduced the first GPU in 1999. AMD deepened its GPU focus in 2006 and was a late entrant to AI.
  • In various tech sectors like gaming and AI, Nvidia consistently leads in innovation, often launching new technologies 12-24 months ahead of AMD.

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA video chip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

Investment Thesis

The remarkable surge in Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price this year naturally leads potential investors to pause to assess the valuation. As one begins to navigate this landscape, it's necessary to recognize Nvidia's prime competitor,

Bashar Issa
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Y
Yobletni
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (42)
Nvidia will extract the fat Margins upfront and could easily go for a price war with AMD , if and when AMD catches up.
wew5dfbb profile picture
wew5dfbb
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (344)
@Yobletni think about Cisco VS ANET. Customers will fund the competitor. AMD is a good buy here.
Rob Tanner profile picture
Rob Tanner
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (761)
While it’s true AMD has become something of a fast follower of Nvidia’s innovations, they will be the primary beneficiary of the rising tide in AI lifting other boats. Potentially just their boat.

The car market is currently tiny and I’m not sure AMD cares/should care about that. They need to pick their markets more narrowly than Nvidia.

Their problem is Nvidia is years ahead on software, but in select huge markets they can likely close that gap.
C
Cdoctator
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (179)
If AMD could catch up, it should catch-up years ago. Their leadership just couldn’t match with Nvidia’s on the vision
R
RUBYRUBY3
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (13.7K)
@Cdoctator
Focus was on saving the company against the giant INTC, they had to pick the fights.
Now who's servers will the trained models be running on for inference?
wew5dfbb profile picture
wew5dfbb
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (344)
Not the vision. They just don’t have the money to invest into AI products.
