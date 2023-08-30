PonyWang

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) has lately been in the news for several negative reasons including declining revenue, geopolitical tensions, recession fears, and more. This has led the stock to dip below $100 and it has not been able to regain momentum in the last few weeks. Any further chip restrictions between the U.S. and China could further create a bearish sentiment towards the company. However, TSM is also showing some long-term tailwinds which should help the company report better metrics in the next few quarters. Recently, Intel (INTC) terminated its deal with Tower Semiconductor leading it to pay a termination fee of $353 million. This shows the difficulty in increasing foundry capacity by acquiring different companies.

TSM also has a strong process lead over Intel. Any misstep or delay by Intel within its process roadmap can cause a strong bullish momentum for TSM. Both TSM and Intel are investing heavily in expanding their capacity but the FCF and cash reserve metrics for TSM look a lot more favorable. Most of the recent semiconductor headwinds could resolve by the year-end and TSM should start posting better numbers in 2024. The company will also benefit from better comps. At the same time, TSM stock is trading at a massive discount compared to its historic average. Long-term investors looking for a good entry point could consider TSM at the current price as I believe most of the challenges have already been priced in.

End of bullish rally

In the past few weeks, TSM stock has seen a sideways momentum as geopolitical tensions increase. New chip restrictions between the U.S. and China have also led Wall Street to become more cautious towards stocks that have an inherent regional risk. However, most of the geopolitical risk and recession fears have already been priced in. Despite the bull rally of 2023, TSM stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15 which is significantly lower than its historical average.

Ycharts

Figure 1: Comparison of PE ratio of Intel and TSM.

After hitting a low of $60 in late 2022, the stock had jumped to over $100 by early June. Since the last few weeks, the stock has been showing resistance at this level as the Q2 earnings did not impress Wall Street and there has been additional rhetoric on chip restrictions. There are several reasons why this is still a good entry price for TSM stock. One of the main reasons is the recent challenges faced by Intel.

TSM can gain a boost from Intel’s missteps

Intel terminated the deal to buy Tower Semiconductor leading to a $353 million termination fee. Since the announcement of termination, TSM stock has seen a small upswing compared to the previous correction. There could be other factors at play but the sudden upswing in TSM stock after the announcement on 16th August shows there is an improvement of sentiment towards TSM.

Ycharts

Figure 2: TSM stock price in the last few days.

Intel has made a bold move in its foundry business. It is investing billions of dollars to expand capacity and gain market share from TSM. However, the recent termination of Tower Semiconductor deal shows that it is not easy to increase capacity by acquiring other companies. There are a lot of stumbling blocks. TSM is also better placed in terms of key metrics like FCF compared to Intel.

Ycharts

Figure 3: Comparison of FCF and cash reserves.

TSM reported negative FCF in the recent quarter. However, on a trailing twelve-month basis, TSM has a much better FCF metric compared to Intel which is investing heavily in setting up new factories in U.S., Germany, Israel, and other regions. TSM also has higher cash reserves.

Intel has shown several delays in the launch of new processes. If there is any misstep or delay in the new launch, we could see a strong tailwind for TSM stock. TSM has a lot of resources in reserve and when the semiconductor demand improves we could see a strong revenue growth momentum for the company.

Impact on TSM stock

TSM is trading at a 30% discount when we look at the median PE ratio of the last five years. The current PE ratio is only 15.7 compared to the 5-year median of 21.5. There is a lot more clarity over the forward semiconductor demand compared to a few months back.

Ycharts

Figure 4: Comparison of PE ratio and 5-year median PE ratio.

TSM stock should also gain a bullish tailwind from the AI growth over the next few years. TSM's CEO had mentioned in the recent earnings that AI chips could see a 50% CAGR over the next five years. Currently, AI chips contribute a mere 6% of the total revenue for TSM. However, this could increase rapidly over the next few years. It is also likely that TSM would be able to gain a better pricing leverage for these chips as it is the main supplier for Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and other companies. The forward revenue and profitability trajectory of TSM looks strong and the stock is quite cheap with a PE ratio of only 15.5.

Investor Takeaway

TSM stock has shown sideways momentum in the last few weeks due to a negative news cycle. However, the company can gain a better bullish sentiment in the near term if there are any missteps or delays by Intel. The recent termination of the Tower Semiconductor deal by Intel has also helped improve the trajectory of TSM stock. Intel is spending heavily in order to build its foundry capacity but any process delay can hurt the company. TSM is also well regarded by most of its clients and it would be difficult for Intel to take away market share from TSM.

TSM stock is trading at a 30% discount in terms of its PE ratio when we compare it to the median of the last five years. Despite the bullish rally of 2023, TSM stock looks modestly priced and it could deliver strong returns over the next few years in my view.