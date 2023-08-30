Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Semiconductor Can Gain From Intel's Challenges

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • TSMC has seen some headwinds in the last few weeks which has reduced the bullish sentiment towards the stock.
  • The recent termination of the Tower Semiconductor deal by Intel shows that TSM could gain a strong tailwind due to challenges faced by Intel.
  • TSM’s FCF management is better than Intel and it is likely that TSM will maintain its process lead over Intel in the near term.
  • TSM stock is trading at a 30% discount based on its forward P/E ratio compared to the 5-year median.
  • Despite some geopolitical risks, TSM remains a good bet as semiconductor demand improves in the first half of 2024 and it should also gain some good tailwinds due to the AI hype.

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) has lately been in the news for several negative reasons including declining revenue, geopolitical tensions, recession fears, and more. This has led the stock to dip below $100 and it has not been able to regain momentum in the last

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

S
SMF_USR
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (1.95K)
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. Every commentor here keeps talking about the silly concept of “ regional risk” or “ Geo political risk” without ever once really getting into what implications for this would be. Please correct this is absurd notion. Any risk to Taiwan is a risk to every single company in the world. There is no regional risk here. It is a global risk, that cannot be really be properly calculated, hedged nor avoided. Might as well be concerned about an asteroid strike or a major earthquake.

If anything happens to TSM (60% of the foundry market) or to Taiwan (where is nearly half of the worlds OSAT) takes place, the entire economy is going down the crapper in a financial crisis that will only be comparable to the Great Depression of the 30s. China itself gets 60 to 80% of its critical semiconductors from Taiwan. It too will be effectively neutered. This is not hyperbole. The world as you know it will be utterly in forever changed in a matter of days. Look around you and see what contains a chip and then imagine life without being able to buy something like that for a few years. Supply chains around the world for almost everything will come to a grinding halt. Fabs are not easy to replace, and it would take the better part of the decade to simply try and build out the similar capacity to what TSM has in Taiwan, let alone expand. It’s nonsense to think that intel or Samsung can jump in and take over TSM’s role in the supply chain! Anyone in the semiconductor industry knows this is utterly absurd. It seems the financial world is still unaware, as I’ve heard many comments like “ what would be the problem, let’s just have a Intel make everything!”. We’re talking a transition that will take many many years, if it’s even possible.

There’s a reason why Taiwan calls it’s chip capabilities it’s “ Silicon shield”. It is the reason why China has not yet invaded and most likely will not invade anytime soon. There is simply no upside for it - And it is quite likely given the unpredictability of war, the China will be stabilized and could result in Xi being overthrown. It is in Xi’s best interest to saber rattle to the max while doing absolutely nothing.

Having said that, as nvda CEO Jensen Huang puts it, the world is transitioning from CPU compute to GPU compute. This is a massive runway for the next 10 years that will completely change the face of computing and corporate data centers. All the current data center buildout will have to be either displaced or complemented with gpu platforms. No one wants to be left behind - no CIO wants to be the one to say no we don’t have the capability but our competition does.

Intel at some point near the end will have to sell off its fabs and separate like AMD did. There is absolutely no chance of them competing reasonably in the foundry market against TSM. Customers are very cautious and cycle times are very long. Intel does not even have the processes perfected yet, nor does it have the required fabs or capacity and isn’t even able to output their own highest and chips, instead relies on TSM to do that.

TSM is probably the best bargain in the stock market. For those who think it discount is warranted in the valuation, what discount is currently implied in AAPL, NVDA, AMD, AVGO etc? And by extension the rest of market? Because if anything happens to TSM, everything else will follow it down the drain. It will be the biggest financial crisis of the past century.
techy46 profile picture
techy46
Today, 11:11 AM
Premium
Comments (129.18K)
@SMF_USR

Wrong, risk to Taiwan real, that's why $TSM offshoring FABs.

$TSM should build FABs on China Mainland, flip off US Gov't.
S
SMF_USR
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (1.95K)
@techy46 whatever the risk it is not discounted properly in the market because everything should be affected not just TSM.

And they’re building in the US, and Japan and Europe because they need expand capacity to meet demand, and those governments are willing to subsidize plant so why should they not take them up on it? Plus customers are offering to pay premium pricing for locally sourced products. In addition TSM is still keeping the highest end manufacturing domestically in Taiwan. So it makes all the sense in the world for them to have plants all over the world, especially when others are paying for them.

And why should TSM flip off the US government? When most of its customers are US based? You should troll somewhere else.
techy46 profile picture
techy46
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (129.18K)
@Bluesea Research

$INTC should've dumped FABs 7-10 years ago used $TSM.
