Yext Q2 Earnings Preview: Analyst Expectations Have Moderated
Summary
- Yext's recent selloff post-Q1 results has created significant uncertainty in its stock's trajectory.
- The company's struggle to boost its revenue growth rates remains a major concern for investors, as it impacts the stock's investment appeal.
- While Yext holds a clean balance sheet and generates free cash flows, its valuation isn't deeply undervalued, considering the current state of its top line revenue.
- I do much more than just articles at Deep Value Returns: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) has unjustifiably sold-off post Q1 results. Consequently, investor expectations are now much lower, as Yext heads towards its fiscal Q2 2024 results post-market next Wednesday, September 6.
Recall, that Yext is a debt-free business, with more than 20% of its market cap being made up of cash. The main bearish thesis here is that Yext is struggling to reaccelerate its revenue growth rates. Meaning that, unless Yext can start to deliver some strong top line growth, investors will continue to sidestep this stock.
For my part, I still remain hopeful that Yext has what it takes to reignite its operations and start delivering some top line growth.
What's Yext?
Yext provides a platform where businesses manage and disseminate their critical factual information across the digital landscape. At its core, Yext offers a platform known as the Knowledge Graph, where businesses can meticulously structure and maintain data about their brand, including essential details like addresses, hours of operation, menus, and more. Yext seeks to provide a service where businesses can control their facts everywhere online.
Yext centralizes its factual information through a structured database known as the Knowledge Graph. This enables businesses to provide accurate and consistent answers to consumer queries across various digital platforms. Yext's core mission is to empower businesses to manage their information proactively, offering search optimization and analytics, on its Publisher Network. Yext's Publish Network includes major platforms like Amazon Alexa (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Siri (AAPL), and Facebook (META), among others.
In some ways, Yext is a bit like Yelp Inc. (YELP). Yelp is predominantly a consumer-oriented platform that offers user-generated reviews and ratings. Yelp's primary value lies in providing consumers with crowd-sourced insights into local businesses, including ratings and detailed reviews. Both platforms have some overlaps, even as their core functions differ.
The Chief Concern Amongst Investors
Yext's revenue growth rates are pretty small. In fact, that's the crux of the bear argument. Why should investors be willing to back this public company with such lackluster growth?
A public company is only deemed to be an acceptable investment provided the business is expected to continue growing. And if that's not the case, then the multiple that investors will be willing to pay for the company's stock will continue to compress, with more insights on this in a moment's time.
Before that, let's address analyst expectations.
If you've read my work before, you'll have seen me say, don't fight the Street. What you don't want to do is invest in a company where analysts are consistently lowering their revenue consensus figures. That's rarely a worthwhile investment, those stocks that are highly risky investment propositions.
What you see above is that analysts following Yext have now stabilized their financial models. That's not to say that they are bullish on the company. I'm simply stating analysts are not bearish. That's a much better setup for new investors, rather than when analysts are bearish on Yext as they were earlier in 2023, see graphic above.
What Sort of Multiple Makes Sense?
I believe it's worthwhile to observe a company's P/Sales multiple, as that provides a useful gauge of where investor expectations are for the company. As you can see above, since the start of 2023, Yext's multiple has expanded by around 35%, but it's far from a hyper-stretched valuation.
That being said, I believe that should Yext maintain its current trajectory, there's a strong likelihood of generating approximately $55 million in free cash flow by fiscal 2025. This projection implies that YEXT stock would be trading at roughly 18x its forward free cash flows. However, it's important to note that this valuation doesn't qualify as a deeply undervalued multiple, particularly considering the sluggish growth in its top-line revenue.
This means that it all once again circles around to one critical contention: can Yext reignite its revenue growth rates? If it can, then given that both the stock has already sold off substantially since its Q1 results, together with the fact that Yext is clearly generating free cash flows, plus the business holds a clean balance sheet, then I believe this could become a worthwhile investment. Even as I concede that this business still has to deliver a ''show-me'' set of results next week.
The Bottom Line
I find it challenging to fully gauge Yext's current position as uncertainty looms over its stock. The company experienced an unwarranted sell-off following its Q1 results, dampening investor expectations ahead of its Q2 2024 earnings report.
Yext, a debt-free business with a significant cash reserve, has been grappling with sluggish revenue growth, a key concern among investors. While I hold a glimmer of hope that Yext might rekindle its operations and ignite top-line growth, it's evident that the stock is facing skepticism from the market.
Yext operates in a niche where it empowers businesses to manage and disseminate their factual information online through its Knowledge Graph platform. This structured approach aims to provide accurate and consistent answers to consumer queries across various digital platforms.
However, its sluggish revenue growth remains a substantial hurdle, leading to questions about its investment worthiness. Analysts have tempered their expectations, stabilizing revenue consensus figures, but this doesn't necessarily indicate strong bullish sentiment. Yext's price-to-sales multiple has expanded modestly, suggesting some investor optimism, yet it still falls short of being a deeply undervalued opportunity. Ultimately, Yext's future hinges on its ability to reignite revenue growth, and until it can provide convincing results, the stock's prospects remain uncertain.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments