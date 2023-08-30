Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prospect Capital: Still Arranging The Deck Chairs

BDC Buzz
Summary

  • Prospect Capital Corporation reported results yesterday but has delayed its 10-K filing likely for the reason discussed below.
  • Prospect Capital is currently trading at the lowest multiple of NAV (35% discount) due to being a lower-quality business development company with upcoming losses from additional credit issues.
  • Also, Prospect Capital has the highest expense ratio, which is one of the many reasons that it is one of a handful of BDCs with no dividend increases.
  • It is important to follow and discuss poorly managed BDCs to identify what to look out for in the others and establish a range for target prices.
Reconstruction of the wreck of the Titanic liner crash about Iceberg in 1912, render 3d

Denis-Art/iStock via Getty Images

This article discusses the recently reported results for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and is a follow-up to the previous article comparing it to FS KKR Capital (FSK):

Similar to

BDC Buzz
Comments (5)

D
DCO1982
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (572)
Do you think the series A preferreds will make it?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 10:58 AM
Premium
Comments (10.9K)
Good commentary Buzz
PSEC is not a Bdc I would consider ......
BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Today, 11:04 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.54K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut - Thanks. I actually learn more from watching/following the poorly managed BDCs.
M
MDN1
Today, 10:53 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.2K)
Mr Barry 1st then women and children
Lawrence Dickman profile picture
Lawrence Dickman
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (3.86K)
.... as the band played on.
