Opinion: Why Energy Companies Are Tomorrow's Dividend Stocks To Retire On

imaginima

Intro: Why Energy Companies Are Tomorrow's Dividend Stocks To Retire On

Today, many people invest in dividend stocks in order to fund their retirement. As opposed to bonds, dividend stocks can provide protection against inflation while providing what will hopefully be a steady stream of income. There is an added level of risk to investing in stocks as opposed to bonds or some other income producing investment. Stocks can be much more volatile and are supposedly more susceptible to declines in the midst of rising interest rates, although that has not been the case since 2022, when interest rates began rising.

Now, staying focused on stocks, many people leverage their retirement portfolios towards real estate stocks that are structured as REITs in order to provide income. Real Estate provides tax advantages and REITs are no different. REITs can be a wonderful way to create passive income in retirement. Like any company, not all REITs are created equal and some will be better managed than others. But if you find the right management, REITs can provide growth as well as income.

Another income opportunity is MLPs. Often these come in the form of midstream pipeline companies. These can also be great ways to create dependable passive income with the same caveats as REITs.

In this article, I'm going to share what I think are the future's best dividend paying stocks that you can buy today. This doesn't mean I think MLPs or REITs are bad, it just means I think there is a better opportunity and I will share my thesis below.

The Thesis

My broad thesis statement is that I believe Oil and Gas Exploration Companies will be the best stocks for this generation to retire on. These are companies like EOG Resources (EOG), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Devon Energy (DVN). Now, as a disclaimer, if you are already in retirement and you have a plan in place, then I would NOT recommend deviating from your plan. This article is focused more on the future, say 10, 20, or 30 years from now. In other words, to use a hockey analogy, I'm trying to envision where the "puck" is headed rather than where it has been and skate towards the "puck." Or if you are a football fan, I'm trying to run to where the ball is going to be to make the tackle, rather than where the ball is currently.

If you follow me on Seeking Alpha, you will notice that I cover mostly oil and gas stocks. First, I used to work in the industry and so it is familiar to me, but I also want to understand the companies inside the industry as I believe it presents tremendous potential. As this article's thesis states, I think E&P companies are the best way to provide income for the future.

Energy IS Money

In the future, the primary thing that everyone will be concerned about, if they aren't already, is inflation. Yes, you should be concerned about this right now, but many people will not be concerned about this until it is too late. Many become concerned when they feel its affects, but very few think proactively about how to "hedge myself and my family." Unfortunately, for many who are already living paycheck to paycheck, it is too late.

But I digress. To protect yourself from inflation, it is wise to invest in scarce assets. Scarce assets such as gold provide protection from inflation. However, one of the things that gives gold value, in addition to its scarcity, is the energy needed to extract it. This is an energy intensive process. This leads to the next point.

That is, that anything that has value in life, requires energy. Not everything requires money, but everything requires energy. "The best things in life are free(monetarily)..." but they all require energy. I would argue that there is a relationship between money and energy that some people in the world have discovered, but it has not become a mainstream concept yet. And so although I don't have the mathematical equation to prove it, I would argue that energy, when used correctly is simply money waiting to be realized. And conversely, money is stored economic energy. These things can be converted back and forth. I believe this touches on the Law of Conservation of Energy that states energy can neither be created or destroyed.

The amount of energy inside a molecule of methane gas is the same regardless of other factors... and so the question becomes, why do energy prices fluctuate so much? Is it demand that is fluctuating? Sure, that plays a role, but I would say the wild fluctuations in energy prices can be more attributable due to "bullwhip effects" that result from fluctuations in money supply.

Today, as I was writing this article, the well-known economist Lyn Alden tweeted this. And I thought that this proved my point very well. The chart below shows that as money supply grows, energy intensive items that people need every day, are the most inflationary items. This includes energy. Items that are technology-related like computers, continually use technology to improve their processes and make them less energy intensive, thus, they tend to get cheaper with time.

Lyn Alden Tweet (Lyn Alden via X)

Inflation In Various Sectors (St. Louis Fed via Lyn Alden)

To conclude and summarize, the connection between energy and money provides perhaps the best hedge against inflation because in today's society, where energy is such an important component, energy is money and vice versa.

There are those who claim that bitcoin is energy. Technically and strictly speaking, it is NOT energy. Similar to gold, bitcoin is scarce and energy must be sacrificed in order to obtain it. And so if I may contradict myself in saying, yes, in a very real sense, bitcoin represents stored energy. And the bitcoin network is growing ever more secure by using... energy. This is only my opinion but what I envision the bitcoin network accomplishing (perhaps many years from now) is creating very stable prices for energy (as opposed to the chart above). Continue reading to understand why.

E&P's Are Upstream

To date, many people have chosen to purchase midstream MLP equities in order to provide passive income. I understand the allure of this and to be clear, this has been a great strategy to provide passive income with some capital appreciation. I think this will continue to be a good place to park some money.

However, I think E&P's are about to begin stealing the show for several reasons. To explain my position, allow me to use an analogy. If you are panning for gold in a small stream, and there is believed to be a gold deposit which sheds flakes and nuggets of gold, would you want to be upstream closer to the deposit, or would you want to be further downstream from the deposit? If you are downstream, there will be several others panning for gold further upstream and they may find the gold before it makes its way down to you. This analogy falls short of painting the picture perfectly, but you get the point.

E&P companies are upstream and in my opinion, this is where the leverage within the energy supply chain is going to sit. Up until now, midstream companies had a strong competitive advantage (and they still will) since they owned the pipelines which oil companies had to have to get their product to market. Depending on the situation, many companies could hold E&P's hostage.

Particularly when it comes to natural gas, midstream companies may not have the pricing leverage that they once had. I envision a day where E&P companies will be closely monitoring how much they can sell their natural gas to the bitcoin network to secure the network versus transporting the natural gas via pipeline. It is public knowledge that the largest oil company in the world, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has begun experimenting with bitcoin mining and so its likely many other companies have as well. All of the E&P companies now have a market for their energy right at the wellhead no matter where they are in the world.

For example, just look at the bitcoin hashrate over the past year. Where is all of that new hashrate coming from? In other words, where is the energy coming from? No doubt some of its coming from the oil and natural gas fields.

Bitcoin Hashrate versus Price (Blockchain.com)

Some might be thinking there is a problem with this thesis... or maybe better said, a risk. And it's the same risk that can arise in any market. There is always a risk that government will step in and regulate an industry and legislate what actions E&P companies can take. I would expect it to be fought against as it would be unlawful. And if E&P companies in one part of the world are allowed to operate more freely by mining bitcoin, it will naturally put U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage.

Tax Advantages

One of the reasons Midstream MLP equities are attractive is that the dividends that are returned to shareholders are not double taxed. This is one reason MLPs can offer the dividend yields that they offer. The dividends are also considered a return of capital and so until your dividends exceed the capital you have invested, any gains are essentially tax-deferred until you sell your stake in the MLP. This makes the "dividends" tax-deferred.

This said, oil and gas companies have tax-advantages as well. With climate-change being in the forefront of politics, many of these tax advantages come up in political debates every so often.

Intangible Drilling Costs: 100% tax deductible during the first year.

Tangible Drilling Costs: 100% tax deductible.

Depletion Allowance: 15% of gross production revenue is tax-free.

Active Income Deductions can be deducted against business income, salaries, capital gross, interest income, etc.

Source: Crown Exploration

Each of these create items that can be immediately realized with the production of a well, reducing the tax burden on E&P companies. In other industries, these might be considered capital costs that need to be realized via depreciation over a longer timeframe.

Predictability

With the advent of horizontal drilling and fracking technology, many of the oil and gas companies in the United States have created continuously predictable levels of oil and gas production. I have heard it compared to farming, where they poke numerous holes in the ground that are some distance apart and extract the oil from the ground.

Furthermore, E&P companies have transformed into technology companies. Many of them have learned to leverage the technology of the digital age in incredible ways to reduce risk and increase the predictability of their return on investment. For these reasons, E&P companies can create predictable cash flows and instead of hoarding capital, they can distribute some of that capital. And that's what many of the shale oil companies are doing more and more.

Conclusion

E&P companies are going to be the companies with the higher dividend and the faster growing dividend than MLPs and REITs in the future. I believe they will be better equipped to keep pace with inflation, especially since there is a direct relationship between energy and money.

Besides that, the industry has a lot going for it at the moment. First, there is a new market that gives E&P companies a customer for their product right at the wellhead or point of production. That new customer is bitcoin. For anyone that would be interested, I wrote a book on my thesis for bitcoin titled Bitcoin, Christianity, and History: Unveiling the Fractal Pattern of Empires and Governments. Bitcoin will give E&P companies leverage versus midstream companies, especially with natural gas. E&P companies, like other high-dividend paying companies have tax advantages unique to them. And finally, the shale revolution has given companies predictable production and thus predictable and steady cash flows from which they can dependably distribute to shareholders.