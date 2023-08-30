Granite Ridge Resources: Attempting To Scale Up Production
Summary
- Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is a non-operated E&P company with assets in five basins, with the Permian being the primary focus.
- It is currently aiming to grow production by high-single digits to low-double digits per year, resulting in a high reinvestment rate.
- At $70s oil, Granite's free cash flow may not be able to cover its current dividend.
- This should be a temporary situation (while it is in a growth phase) and its leverage is projected to remain low.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) is a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in five basins (with the Permian as the primary focus). It was taken public in 2022 after Grey Rock Investment Partners made a business combination deal with the SPAC Executive Network Partnering Corporation. Grey Rock contributed non-operated oil and gas assets from its Fund I, Fund II and Fund III portfolios.
Granite is attempting to scale up, with production growth currently in the high-single digits to low-double digits per year. As a result, its reinvestment rate is high and its free cash flow may not cover its dividend at $70s oil. Granite Ridge's net debt is pretty minimal though, so temporary outspend is not a big issue.
I estimate Granite Ridge's value at $8.75 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment.
Assets
Granite Ridge has assets located in five basins. The Permian accounted for 57% of Granite's reserves (based on PV-10) at the end of 2022, followed by the Eagle Ford at 16% and the Bakken and Haynesville each with 10%. The DJ Basin accounts for another 7% of Granite Ridge's reserves.
The Permian remains Granite's primary focus, accounting for approximately 65% of deal flow as well.
2H 2023 Outlook
I have modeled Granite Ridge's 2H 2023 production at approximately 22,150 BOEPD (51% oil), which would bring it to the midpoint of its full-year guidance. Granite Ridge's oil cut was 48% in Q2 2023, but it is expecting a significant number of wells to be turned to sales in Q3 2023, which should help boost the oil cut.
At that production level and current high-$70s WTI strip, I'd expect Granite Ridge to generate $203 million in oil and gas revenues during the second half of the year. Granite Ridge reports two-stream production, combining natural gas and NGLs together. Thus it can sometimes realize above NYMEX for its natural gas, with a differential of positive $0.91 in 2022, positive $1.32 in 2021 and negative $0.55 in 2020.
Granite's 2H 2023 hedges have approximately $7 million in estimated value, as it has approximately 38% of its 2H 2023 natural gas production hedged with an average floor of $4.36.
|
Barrels/Mcf
|
$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|
$ Million
|
Oil (Barrels)
|
2,066,000
|
$78.00
|
$161
|
Natural Gas [MCFE]
|
12,050,000
|
$3.50
|
$42
|
Hedge Value
|$7
|
Total Revenue
|
$210
This results in a projection of $48 million in free cash flow for Granite Ridge over the second half of 2023. It reported negative $21 million in free cash flow during the first half of the year.
|
$ Million
|
Lease Operating Expenses
|
$29
|
Production Taxes
|
$15
|
Cash G&A
|
$11
|
Cash Interest
|
$2
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$105
|
Total Expenses
|
$162
Uses Of Cash
While Granite Ridge is now expected to end 2023 with approximately $27 million in free cash flow for the full year. It is spending more than that on dividends and share repurchases though.
Granite Ridge paid out $29 million in dividends during the first half of the year. Granite Ridge's current $0.11 per share quarterly dividend will also result in approximately $30 million in dividend payments for the second half of 2023.
Granite Ridge may also repurchase more shares, having repurchased 0.934 million shares for $5.8 million during the first half of 2023.
At this point, it seems likely that Granite Ridge's spending on share repurchases and dividends would exceed its free cash flow by $40+ million in 2023.
This may happen in 2024 as well, as Granite Ridge has talked about a high reinvestment rate to drive high-single digit to low-double digit production growth as it attempts to scale up.
Granite Ridge's debt is still pretty low right now, projected at $25 million to $30 million in net debt at the end of 2023, assuming spending on share repurchases of around $2 million to $3 million per quarter.
Estimated Valuation
I am valuing Granite Ridge at approximately 3.75x EBITDA at my long-term prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. This is similar to what I have been valuing Northern Oil and Gas (another non-operated E&P company) at.
Granite Ridge is expecting to grow its production in 2024, so I am modeling its results assuming production of approximately 24,500 BOEPD, which is a 10% increase from the midpoint of its 2023 guidance.
At that production level and $75 oil and $3.75 gas, Granite may be able to generate $321 million EBITDA. This results in an estimated value of approximately $8.75 per share for Granite. I have also assumed a positive $0.50 natural gas differential.
One thing to note is that most of Granite Ridge's shares are owned by private equity funds, so Granite's share price could be pressured in the future by those funds monetizing their stakes in the company.
Conclusion
Granite Ridge is focusing on growing its production and thus may not be able to cover its current dividend via free cash flow. I don't see this as a significant concern at the moment, since its debt is relatively minimal at this time. If Granite Ridge decided to maintain production at estimated 2024 levels (24,500 BOEPD), it may be able to generate around $125 million in free cash flow (before income taxes) at $75 WTI oil.
I estimate Granite Ridge's value at $8.75 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas environment, although there is the potential for private equity share sales to weigh on its price from time to time.
