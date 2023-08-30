Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

With Inflation Still High, These ETFs Will Likely Disappoint This Year

Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation above 2% has a negative impact on stock prices; the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has averaged poor performance during such years.
  • Various sub-sectors of the stock market and sectors of the bond market are affected differently by high inflation.
  • My data shows that energy, utilities, and gold stocks tend to perform well during periods of high inflation, while value category funds outperform growth category funds.
  • Bond ETFs don't perform well during periods when inflation ends a year above 2%; a TIPs fund may outperform other categories.

Entrepreneurship Advisor School Presentation. Business Growth

AndreyPopov

Investors seeking the best yearly returns should take into consideration inflation data for clues as to what to possibly expect from their stock ETF investments. according to my Dec. 2021 article here on Seeking Alpha. In it, I examined the overall

This article was written by

Tom Madell profile picture
Tom Madell
1.9K Followers
Tom Madell, Ph.D., is the publisher of Mutual Fund/ETF Research Newsletter, a free newsletter which began publication in 1999 with thousands of readers. It has become one of the most popular mutual fund/ETF newsletters on the internet, as shown here. His site has been named as one of the "Top 12 Investment Newsletters Focusing on Mutual Funds" at mutualfunds.com , an important fund information provider, under "Fund Newsletter". Also, recently his Newsletter was recognized as one of 5 expert mutual fund resources worth following offering free, and, in its case, particularly "unbiased, useful, and original advice" at http://funds-newsletter.com/fundreference-art.htm .He is also a researcher/writer/investor whose articles have appeared on hundreds of websites, including the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Morningstar and in the international media.His articles have been among the most popular among those posted on the Morningstar.com website by non-Morningstar employed contributors.His recommendations have an outstanding, long-standing record of success . His complete list of former articles can be accessed at http://funds-newsletter.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have similar investments to most of the funds discussed here, but in mutual funds.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.