Blue Owl BDC: High Yield Opportunity Doesn't Lie, Grab More While It's Cheap

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital Corporation investors who ignored the doom and gloom calls in late 2022 have seen their investment perform admirably.
  • OBDC focuses on middle-market companies and has benefited from the rapid increase in interest rates. But investors should consider potential peaking in rates.
  • Despite that, OBDC's "A" valuation grade suggests earnings growth headwinds are likely priced in, indicating further room for upside.
  • I provide the argument on why OBDC investors who sat out its recovery should wait no longer as it moves toward its early 2022 highs.
  • Maintain Buy on OBDC's high yield opportunity.
Rising bond market yield.

Torsten Asmus

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) investors who added after its post-earnings August lows have experienced a remarkable revival as buyers returned robustly.

Accordingly, OBDC's price action has recovered to levels last seen in early August, coinciding with its second-quarter or

Comments (2)

ndardick
Today, 2:13 PM
I learned a lot from this article, and like to see you focusing on BDCs, which is a class of financial lenders that I have followed closely for about 15 years. I do like OBDC far more than MAIN, which you covered yesterday, but in my book FSK and ARCC are better than either of them. FSK is the 4th largest holding in our family's primary portfolio of 30 names. Although ARCC is not in that portfolio, I have bought it for other family members whose portfolios I am managing. My thesis for preferring FSK is explained succinctly in a comment I posted on the article on MAIN.

For daily updates on all publicly traded BDCs, with sortable categories of import, take a look at:

https://cefdata.com/bdc/
MysteriousOtaku
Today, 2:23 PM
@ndardick interesting, mind listing off a few more namesnof your portfolio? I’m heavily leaning into higher yield instruments like CEFs and BDCs atm and am curious what others are in
