JulPo

Investment Thesis

When you think of tech companies, we usually think of fast growth and high valuations. This is not the case for Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT), a software company growing at double digits but currently trading at historically low multiples, presenting an attractive opportunity to generate excellent returns in the long term.

Company Overview

The company helps other businesses automate, digitize, and control payments for their employees and suppliers. To understand the importance of Fleetcor's services, we can listen to the words of the former CFO himself:

"Companies make approximately $170T in payments each year, mostly with outdated and inefficient methods. Digital payments help prevent unauthorized purchases by employees, enable better reporting to help businesses manage expenses and cash flow, and also reduce fraud." - Charles Freund, former CFO of Fleetcor.

In order to better understand the business model, I'm going to divide the solutions into 2 categories: Expense Management and Corporate Payment.

Expense Management: Designed to provide clients with greater control and visibility into their employee spending, to combat fraud and misuse, and to streamline spend management, potentially reducing their operating costs.

In this software, clients use the Fleetcor payment network, which provides better economics, as Fleetcor controls more of the transaction process and obtains more complete data, but can also use third-party payment acceptance networks like Visa and Mastercard.

Fleetcor Business Segments (Fleetcor Investor Presentation)

Within this segment, there are three categories of solutions:

Fuel: The company offers fuel solutions to companies and government entities that operate fleets of vehicles. For example, at the most basic level, it provides the measurement of the fuel used to facilitate the payment of that fuel to the merchant, whether it's diesel fuel, gasoline, compressed natural gas, or electricity (for electric cars). Fleetcor is expanding its proprietary EV (Electric Vehicles) networks, including investments in EV partner companies in the US, UK, and Europe. Lastly, the company also provides program management services to major oil companies, leasing companies, and fuel marketers, allowing these partners to outsource the sales, credit, and systems operations of their branded fuel card portfolios.

Lodging: Offers lodging solutions to companies in North America that have employees who travel overnight for work, such as airlines and cruise lines employees. Fleetcor offers access to heavily discounted hotel networks, with client-specific rate negotiations. The size, scale, and nature of this lodging customer base allow them to negotiate nightly lodging rates lower than the rates most companies would negotiate directly and well below the rates available to the general public. These lodging solutions operate on the company's proprietary lodging networks, which include a global network of hotels in 136 countries.

Tolls: They offer electronic toll payments for companies and consumers, which are in the form of labels attached to the windshields of vehicles. These tags can also be used at more than 4,100 participating merchants to purchase goods and services, in addition to tolls, such as parking, fuel, car washes, and meals at drive-thru restaurants while in a vehicle. At merchant locations, electronic tag payment is faster, safer, and more secure for customers, which, in turn, increases merchant loyalty and performance and eliminates cash handling.

Corporate Payment Solutions: These are designed to help companies streamline the back-office operations associated with making outgoing payments, in order to save time, reduce costs, and manage B2B payment processing more efficiently. Solutions in this segment include accounts payable automation, virtual cards, cross-border and purchase cards, and T&E.

Key Ratios

Revenues have grown at a 16% CAGR in the last 10 years. They were affected during 2020 by the confinement caused by the COVID-19, but they're quickly recovering and for this FY2023, the management provided guidance to grow by 12%.

The company exhibits a remarkable level of profitability, with EBITDA growing slightly over 15%, and normalized Free Cash Flow increasing by 17%. This has resulted in a modest expansion of the Free Cash Flow Margin, from 36% to the current 44%. (I will provide a detailed explanation shortly regarding the normalization of Free Cash Flow and the methodology employed.)

Evolution of revenue and margins (Author's Representation)

With regards to the balance sheet, the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is usually around (and currently stands) at approximately 3x, approaching the upper limit of our typical tolerance level. It's worth noting that a significant portion of this debt comprises bonds maturing in 2027, carrying an average interest rate of 3.6%. Given their extended maturity dates and the great Free Cash Flow generated by the company, this debt does not pose an immediate risk. While a lower ratio would be desirable, the risk of bankruptcy remains low in the short and medium term, even more so considering that interest rates appear to be peaking.

Balance Sheet (Author's Representation)

Fleetcor Technologies has consistently demonstrated its ability to generate value from its investments. To evaluate this, we can use the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), as it provides insight into how efficiently a company uses its capital to generate profits.

Over the past decade, the company has maintained an average ROIC of 10%, indicating consistent returns on its investments and value generation each year. I anticipate that this ratio can be sustained at this level in the upcoming years, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

ROIC evolution (Author's Representation)

Returning to the subject of FY2022 Free Cash Flow...

FCF Margin apparently decreased a lot during FY2022 (it went from 38% to 17%), but if we look at the Cash Flow Statement we can see that the net profit increased, but it did not reach Cash From Operations because there were some one-off expenses in accounts payable, accrued expenses, deferred taxes, and anticipated spendings. About $765M went into these expenses, so if we add them back to Cash From Operations, we would have $1500M, which represents a normalized FCF Margin of 44% (much more in line with the historical 40%).

FY2022 Cash Flow Statement (Fleetcor 10-K)

Let's delve into why the one-off occurred:

Accounts Payable: This indicates that cash has been disbursed to suppliers, resulting in reduced cash reserves for the company.

This indicates that cash has been disbursed to suppliers, resulting in reduced cash reserves for the company. Deferred Income Taxes : Similar to the previous item, this signifies that a substantial portion of taxes has been settled during the year.

: Similar to the previous item, this signifies that a substantial portion of taxes has been settled during the year. Prepaid Expenses: The company has paid for expenses in advance, even though these expenses have not yet been incurred.

While this presents a short-term negative impact, it's quite positive to observe the company's utilization of capital to reduce debt, especially in this somewhat uncertain environment. This is why I believed it was worthwhile to normalize the Free Cash Flow, since the margins were reduced in the short term to benefit the company in the medium term.

Management Team

Skin in the Game

Ronald F. Clarke, also known as Ron, has served as Chairman since March 2003 and CEO since August 2000, leading the company for many years and achieving a 12% CAGR in earnings per share over the past 12 years.

Ron owns 2.6% of the company's shares, valued at over $400 million, in addition to his base annual salary of $1 million (plus approximately $15 million in shares). It's also worth mentioning that during the 2020 crisis, he voluntarily took a 100% salary reduction to support the company, and he temporarily paused the bonus earned in shares to avoid diluting the company's equity.

This demonstrates his total commitment to ensuring the success of the business.

CEO Compensation (Fleetcor FY2020 Proxy Statement)

Only 6% of his salary is fixed in cash; an additional 9% is cash compensation earned by continuously improving financial ratios, creating value through acquisitions, and driving sales growth. Sales growth is particularly relevant because the company benefits from operating leverage, meaning that any increase in sales will result in even greater profit growth.

The remaining 85% is granted in the form of shares, which are earned by achieving objectives related to growing EPS and TSR (Total Shareholders Return = Stock Price + Dividends) over the medium term (between 1 and 3 years). This benefits us as shareholders because it signifies that we have a board of directors who are keen on witnessing the share price increase over time.

While it can be a double-edged sword if the CEO lacks moral integrity, this is not the case with Fleetcor. Not to mention that Ronald has a significant stake in the company, so any adverse decisions that impact the company's shares would also have an effect on his equity.

Capital Allocation

The company utilizes debt as a means to finance its growth, frequently issuing debt and subsequently retiring it. Following this, the second most prevalent use of capital is returning value to shareholders through share buybacks, particularly when the valuation is favorable, as you can see in the next image:

Buybacks Timing (Koyfin)

The most substantial share repurchases occurred when the company was trading at a 12x EV/EBITDA ratio. This was an appealing point for buybacks, given that the company's historical average stands at 17 times EBITDA

This is an image illustrating what was previously discussed regarding the long-term capital allocation.

Capital Allocation (Author's Representation)

Competitive Advantages and Risks

It is very important to identify the competitive advantages that will protect Fleetcor's profits in the long term, as well as to consider the risks that could affect the thesis. In particular, I would highlight the following:

✓ Recurring Income: Being a software with subscription-based revenue, these income streams tend to be recurring and highly predictable. An illustrative example is the customer retention rate, which stood at 92% in FY 2022.

✓ Network Effect: The more clients the platform has, the more establishments become interested in joining the Fleetcor network. This, in turn, makes it even more appealing to potential new clients. It's basically a virtuous circle.

✓ Entry Barriers: To compete with FLT, one must establish an entire network of partners that enable the creation of enticing offers for customers. As you can imagine, this isn't something that can be accomplished overnight.

✓ Switching Costs: It's more expensive for a client to attempt to replace Fleetcor's service than to continue subscribing to it. By way of example is the fact that in 2022, a year marked by skyrocketing gasoline prices, companies opted to maintain their FLT subscriptions, finding it worthwhile to enhance the efficiency of their fuel usage.

X Debt: Although we have already seen that the debt is controlled, it is also true that being so indebted is causing the company to sacrifice profits in the short term. Currently it seems that this risk is diminishing, but a change in the debt policy will be required so this does not happen again in the event of another crisis.

X Third-Party Services: The company, to a certain extent, relies on the benefits provided by third parties, such as gas stations, hotels, toll booths, etc. So, if FLT don't find ways to continue adding value to their customers, there would be a problem retaining them.

The competitive advantages appear very strong, even when considering the risks. In my opinion, this is a high-quality business that will likely sustain its growth for several more years.

One risk that we do not delve into in the thesis and that I would recommend taking into account is the intensity with which Visa and Mastercard try to position themselves in the B2B payment business, since this would reduce the visibility of Fleetcor's growth, especially in its terminal value.

This currently does not appear to be the case and the market is still large and fragmented enough to accommodate many competitors, but this is a situation to monitor if you plan to invest in Fleetcor for many years to come.

Valuation

In a brief valuation, I estimate that sales will be able to grow at rates of 10% CAGR after 2023, given that the guidance for this year is a 12% growth. Despite the fact that the company often buys back shares, I will not consider it.

I'll use EBITDA and Free Cash Flow average margins, subtract cash and add debt to get the Enterprise Value. It is also worth noting that the company is trading at fairly low multiples of its 10-year average. So the expansion of the multiple would be another catalyst for performance.

To be conservative I will use an EV/FCF of 20x and EV/EBITDA of 15x.

Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

These assumptions would result in an Enterprise Value of $50B for FY2027, or a share price of $655 (not considering buybacks). Meaning a solid 19% compound annual growth rate of the shares.

Even if we are more conservative with paid multiples and use 12x EBITDA and 15x FCF, the return would be around 15% CAGR.

5-yr Valuation Model (Author's Representation)

This shows us that despite the quality of the business, the market offers it to us at a more than reasonable price, making it an interesting option in a market that seems to be overvaluing technology thanks to the rise of AI.

Final Thoughts

The company developed a great business model in a more than interesting market that facilitates the creation of competitive advantages. In addition, the board of directors seems to me to be top-class and has demonstrated a capital allocation aimed at returning value to the shareholder.

There are risks to consider, as they could break the thesis in the long run, but I think at least the next decade for Fleetcor could be just as good as the last and the current valuation leaves a safety margin for this to be the case.