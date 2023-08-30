Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opportunities For Vestas Wind Systems

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.63K Followers

Summary

  • It is a challenging time for investors in emerging technologies, but this also means opportunity.
  • The wind turbine industry is challenged but not all players are equally affected. Siemens Energy is challenged by quality and pricing, while Vestas has largely avoided these problems.
  • There are industry-wide issues concerning permitting and supply, although these are being addressed.
  • The scale of expected offshore wind developments is massive and the industry is beginning to gear up for huge expansion.
  • While Vestas share price has been marooned in 2023, change is in the air and it is a good time for wind industry investors to pay attention.
Large transfer vessel Normand Jarstein standing by Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm with wind turbines MHI Vestas V164/8000W offshore 8MW on the horizont.

CharlieChesvick/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We live in interesting times when 7 companies (Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL)) command a big share

This article was written by

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.63K Followers
Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
HS98040
Today, 12:19 PM
Premium
Comments (14)
Don't forget about the elephant in the room: without massive government subsidies and mandates there would be zero -- nada! -- market for windmills. A modest shift in the political winds -- no pun intended -- will bring the whole industry crashing down.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.