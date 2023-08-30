Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 30, 2023 11:18 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.28K Followers

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Chen - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Shannon Shen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yiwen Zhang - China Renaissance

Crystal Lee - CMS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Gaotu Techedu Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today Ms. [Katherine Chen] Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Katherine.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Gaotu's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Catherine, and I'll help host the earnings call today Gaotu's earnings release for the quarter was distributed earlier and is available on the company's IR website at ir.gaotu.cn, as well as well as through PR Newswire Services.

Joining the call with me tonight from Gaotu's senior management is Mr. Larry Chen, Gaotu's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Shannon Shen, Gaotu's Chief Financial Officer. Larry will first provide business highlights for the quarter, and then afterwards, Shannon will discuss our financial performance in more detail. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the floor to questions from analysts.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as the current market and operating conditions, and they involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.