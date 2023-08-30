Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investors Beware - Earnings Forecasts Omit Stock Compensation

Aug. 30, 2023 12:18 PM ET
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • There are pros and cons to share-based compensation. It can help incentivize staff to work hard and deliver great results for their employers and can help attract talent in a competitive job market.
  • Pretending that stock compensation isn’t a real cost adds uncertainty to an earnings outlook—and undermines the purpose of projections.
  • Research and valuation should always start with reported net income numbers rather than adjusted numbers that don’t reflect a company’s true outlook.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

By David Dalgas, CFA, Klaus Ingemann, CFA and Per la Cour

Adjusted earnings forecasts tend to overshadow reported earnings and add uncertainty to corporate outlooks.

Many companies pay staff with share-based compensation, which generates real costs to shareholders. Yet some

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.34K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.