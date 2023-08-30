3 Reasons Friday's Jobs Number Likely Supports A Soft Landing

vicky_81/iStock via Getty Images

After two years of exceptional gains tied to the recovery, we’re moving toward more sustainable growth in pay and employment as the economic effects of the pandemic recede. Nela Richardson, ADP Chief Economist

There's another major jobs report on Friday, Sept. 1. This report is critical because it's the last report before the Fed meets later in September. Two successive reports have shown progress in labor markets favoring the fabled "soft landing," where the Fed can stop hiking and move to cuts without causing a significant recession.

Of course, one of the biggest factors in evaluating whether a landing is "soft" or "hard" is how severe a recession might be and how high the level of job losses is, best expressed by the unemployment rate. As far as the jobs report goes, I'm very confident that we'll see something in line with a soft-landing narrative that continues the trend from the last three reports. There's three main reasons why I'm confident in this hypothesis:

Yesterday, the JOLTS number that's closely watched by FOMC members came in lighter than expected, supporting a soft-landing narrative. Importantly, the survey was the lowest since March 21 and showed labor tightness alleviating from declining openings instead of mass layoffs. This morning, the ADP Private Sector jobs report came in much lighter than expected as well. The report came in lighter than expected at 177,000 and much lower than last month's reading of 371,000. The report confirmed less inflationary wage pressure from workers suggested by JOLTS. Also this morning, GDP was revised down from the very healthy 2.4% Q2 figure to a more reserved 2.1%. This is important because Atlanta Fed Nowcast projections for a blockbuster 5.8% GDP growth quarter had ignited concerned that economic strength would reignite inflation. This reading undermines that assertion.

But in economic terms, the key to remember when considering whether a soft landing is possible is countervailing forces. If there are countervailing forces in the economy that are stronger than normal cyclical inflationary forces, like the effects from COVID-19 unwinding, then your orientation in the cycle is all wrong. And while GDP revisions came down, expectations for a recession are going down with them. Countervailing forces.

CEO expectations of a recession have declined. Increasingly, some are beginning to ask whether economic strength will reignite inflation. So far, the labor market has hung pretty tough relative to previous Fed hiking cycles and recessionary periods. The economy has been exceptionally resilient, and growth appears to be accelerating instead of declining, as the consensus of Wall Street pundits suggested for most of 1H23.

As a reminder, I have covered this Fed hiking cycle extensively:

Before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, I postulated that the Fed was calling the bond market's bluff that it would "break something" and that they had a better grip on financial stability than consensus afforded.

After the last Fed meeting, I stated that I believed the Fed would hike zero times or only one more time (one and done). That's now the consensus view, but it was not then.

I predicted there was potential for diminished volatility following the last jobs report after the sell-off caused by the ADP report. I got people into the Dow before its recent 13-day streak.

Now, I'm confirming that notion. I believe this next hike will be the last in a gauntlet of a hiking cycle.

Positive economic data are increasingly validating the possibility of a soft landing. Inflation is coming down convincingly and potentially persistently.

New data has made me increasingly confident in a soft landing coming to fruition. Inflation is coming down convincingly and should be helped by a normal seasonal lull in spending. The recent reports have shown that job openings are falling without the type of job loss carnage we might expect based on historical instances of recessions.

The Great Resignation is Over, and Worker Bargaining Power Has Been in Secular Decline

The JOLTS Survey is a particularly important indicator and there was a lot to like in the most recent report. One of the main reasons the JOLTS is interesting is because it's really a temperature on the balance of power between employers and workers.

If you remember in the aftermath of the pandemic, there was something called "The Great Resignation," where workers were quitting in droves for positions with better salaries. The net effect of such activity at a macroeconomic level can be to increase demand, on account of higher salaries, and thus put upward pressure on inflation.

But as you can see, worker quits have been steadily declining for the last few periods, which has been a most welcome development for the Federal Reserve in the final chapters of its hiking cycle. The quits rate fell to 2.3% which was the lowest level since January 2021. So, in the short term the relative power of workers, as far as wages goes, should continue trending downward. But what about long term?

Federal Reserve, “Who Killed the Phillips Curve? A Murder Mystery.”

One of the reasons famed hedge fund magnate Bill Ackman has shorted the US 30-yr (TLT) is because he believes that labor unions will exert upward wage pressure over the coming decades and contribute to a higher sustained rate of inflation than the Fed is currently projecting.

But as you can see above, while labor unions may have played a major role in the Great Inflation of the late 1970s and 1980s, despite some high profile labor negotiations currently ongoing, on a macroeconomic level the bargaining power of workers hasn't even been able to keep up with inflation, much less drive it higher. Labor unions remain in decline and are unlikely to exert more pressure on wages than when their membership was more ubiquitous.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Though there are some positive harbingers for Friday's jobs report and thus the Fed's subsequent actions, there are certainly a lot of risks. If Jerome Powell is navigating by the stars under cloudy skies, then so are the rest of us. The chairman of the Fed have a lot of resources and information at their disposal that the wider investing public does not. What this means is that normal interpretations of the data based on orienting one's self in the economic cycle are of a more limited usefulness than usual.

One thing that could err on the unusual that could contribute to strength in labor markets, and potentially even a stronger than expected reading on Friday, is workforce increases from immigration. This could lead to a level of jobs growth that pushes wage pressure outside of goldilocks zone needed for inflation to keep coming down without Old Testament labor market carnage.

Goldman Sachs Investment Research

Another ominous reality that Powell has pointed out is that there's no definitive academic consensus on the lag periods from monetary tightening. Again, it's best to trust Powell here. And what this means is that the market could be going along humming and we could get cross checked by the delayed consequences of the second most aggressive tightening cycle in the Fed's history.

WSJ

As I've elaborated on in my previous work, I believe that the Shelter component of CPI will be coming down, and since this around half of the total upward contribution to CPI. If shelter comes down, I think the last leg of inflation could be an easier fight. But as you can see above Shelter has been particularly sticky even in the face of backbreaking rates. If Shelter doesn't break down the way I suspect it will, the Fed may be required to do more hikes.

Conclusion

So, it's definitely a wild market out there and risks abound. Yet, there are some things that make me confident in maintaining my bullishness on this market. One of the recurring themes from the bears is that valuations are stretched and that Powell's hawkish tone at Jackson Hole means "higher for longer" is all but assured.

eToro

But here's the thing: If your assumption is that higher for longer interest rates necessarily cause the stock market to be reined in, the data suggests you are wrong. So, even if the Fed raises in November and keeps it higher, that doesn't necessarily mean stocks have to come down the way illusory market "rules" that many hold as truth would infer. Indeed, the market seems to enjoy foiling the hard-thought plans of men.

The bottom line is that all the leading indicators for Friday's jobs report are sending positive signals. And if the FOMC is looking at three successive jobs reports showing what they want to see, that makes it a lot likelier that we've seen the end of this hiking cycle. Even more so if it's followed up by a third consecutive soft CPI report. I'm maintaining my bullish call on the market, and I think 2H23 is going to be stronger than most would suppose.