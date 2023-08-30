Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VICI: The Potentially Huge Asset Hiding In Plain Sight

Aug. 30, 2023 12:58 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)3 Comments
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • VICI Properties is an entertainment REIT with numerous household-name casinos to its name.
  • Near-term worries about the economy and consumer's ability to spend have punished the stock recently.
  • We believe that a nascent item on VICI's balance sheet could be a boon to the stock in the future.

Las Vegas

aldo_dz/iStock via Getty Images

Let The Good Times Roll?

VICI Properties, Inc (NYSE:VICI) is a REIT that specializes in entertainment properties, primarily through sale-leaseback transactions with its tenants. Listed publicly in 2018, the company owns several household name properties, including multiple Las Vegas

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
2.7K Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist, and while they will be corrected if identified, the author is under no obligation to do so. Author Is also under no obligation to update changes of view. The opinion of the author may change at any time, and the author is under no obligation to disclose said change. Nothing in this article should be construed as personalized or tailored investment advice. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Doug Brooks in Nevada profile picture
Doug Brooks in Nevada
Today, 1:42 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
No need to doubt whether Vegas casinos will recover - they already have. They set an all-time record for monthly revenues in July.
Puche profile picture
Puche
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (5.99K)
This is a solid well run dividend generating stock. Investors that understand derivates can comfortably create a low double digit return stock.

Been a shareholder since the mid $20s and continue to sell naked puts when the stock breaks below $30 and sell covered calls when the stock approaches $34 or so.

All just my two cents. Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
SamsSuperCereal profile picture
SamsSuperCereal
Today, 1:19 PM
Comments (806)
I don't know that this was really all that hidden. Land is an asset, but if you can't make anything off of it right now, you can see why it's kind of just in the background as a possibility. Rather than an actionable: This is what we're going to put here, it'll bring in this much revenue a month, etc. Clearly those plans haven't been made yet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.