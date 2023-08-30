Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corporacion America Airports: Quality Operator Trading At A Discount

Aug. 30, 2023 1:15 PM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)
Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
76 Followers

Summary

  • CAAP reported strong financial results, with sales up 1% compared to pre-pandemic levels and passenger traffic reaching 98.6% of pre-pandemic levels.
  • Despite the rally in the stock, we still think they are undervalued relative to its peers.
  • The company has a positive outlook with plans to recover international traffic, negotiate expansions, and close concessions.

Área de espera del aeropuerto con equipaje, asientos vacíos y fondo borroso

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) is a leading global private airport operator, currently operating 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). They operate some of the largest and most important airports

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
76 Followers
Focused on value and special situations(spin-offs, restructuring, etc).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.