Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Turn Google And Meta Into 4.2% Yielding Rich Retirement Dream Stocks

Sep. 01, 2023 7:15 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL, METABTI, TRP, TRP:CA, MSFT1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Income investors shouldn't forget that hyper-growth stocks are valuable and can turbocharge long-term income.
  • Google, Meta Platforms, and two Ultra-Yield Ultra SWANs in the last 11 years beat the market with 16% annual returns while delivering 26% annual income growth.
  • Going forward, they yield a very safe 4.2% yield, 14% growth potential, and 15% to 20% expected income growth, doubling your dividends every 3 to 5 years.
  • Meta's growth outlook has doubled in the last few months, powered by fantastic cost-cutting and overcoming iOS data issues to successfully monetize Reels.
  • Google's growth outlook is up 30% since it overcame Microsoft Bing's challenge to its search dominance, and it has only further widened its moat with the best AI-search bot on the market. Meta is now growing about 25% and Google 18%, and both are Buffett-style "wonderful companies at fair prices" with 45% to 65% upside by the end of 2025.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Portrait of young man with shocked facial expression

master1305

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google are beloved growth stocks, and for good reason.

Many people will say, "Dividend Sensei has no business talking about growth stocks that pay no dividends."

To

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, and Correction Planning Tool.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my family's $2.5 million charity fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.48K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Viking Investments profile picture
Viking Investments
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (2.4K)
Seems like this needs to get to the point. Never say 4% from this.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.