UnitedHealth: One Of The Best Defensive Dividend Stocks Money Can Buy

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group is currently trading 12% below its all-time high and is undervalued by up to 30%.
  • UNH has a history of strong stock price outperformance with low volatility and a well-covered dividend that has been steadily growing.
  • The company's business remains strong, with impressive revenue growth and a focus on expanding its care footprint and improving drug affordability.
Close up man hand arranging wood block with healthcare medical icon on hospital background. Health care and Health insurance concept.

pcess609

Introduction

I chose to go with a very bullish title. However, as usual, I refrain from using clickbait, as we're dealing with a stock that fully warrants this title.

America's largest healthcare plans corporation, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), is currently trading

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.06K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Dr.DaveR profile picture
Dr.DaveR
Today, 2:28 PM
Premium
Comments (1.33K)
I may add a bit more if we revisit $450
m
magenta17
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (4.95K)
United Health is a GREAT company, with a keeper stock, and a very nice divvy! Longz UNH! :-)
Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (3.02K)
I was wondering why you never mentioned $UNH in your recent articles. Or $ELV.
Good stuff.
m
mikeran
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (84)
I agree with you. Low-Volatility is king.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:02 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.06K)
There is no question that UNH is a strong company, but every time I take a close look with a view toward buying it, the low yield and high p/e compared to other stocks in general and to other insurance stocks in particular keep me from buying it. As the general market indices have risen so much this year, and interest rates keep climbing, I am mindful that any insurance company is really a leveraged investment company that sells insurance and handles claims on the side, so in this economic environment in which we might be on the precipice of a recession of unknown timing, duration and severity, I have elected to catapult all of my insurance company investments other than CB because I don't have the time, after using most waking hours to manage my own portfolios, to examine the investment portfolios of prospective insurance company investments with a fine tooth comb.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 2:14 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.47K)
@ndardick I agree with you to the extent that some great stocks with higher yields have better valuations. I think that's a major reason to skip some lower-yielding investments.
check-mate profile picture
check-mate
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (726)
As per P/E ratio. Unh is trading at its lower range for recent history

UnitedHealth Group PE Ratio Historical Data
Date Stock Price TTM Net EPS PE Ratio
2023-08-29 492.83 22.05
2023-06-30 480.64 $22.35 21.51
2023-03-31 470.69 $21.87 21.52
2022-12-31 526.16 $21.19 24.83
2022-09-30 499.68 $20.42 24.47
2022-06-30 506.58 $19.15 26.45
2022-03-31 501.16 $18.27 27.43
2021-12-31 491.99 $18.08 27.21
2021-09-30 381.61 $16.12 23.67
2021-06-30 389.68 $15.14 25.74
M
Money 29
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (5.46K)
Best of breed UNH, well run company. Should be a core holding in any portfolio.
