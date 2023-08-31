Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retirement: Break Up With Bad Habits Now For A Secure Future

Aug. 31, 2023 7:35 AM ET12 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • So many tell you how to spend your money, but do you have an opinion?
  • Financial education is at an all-time low, let's look at some basics.
  • To be successful long term, you can't be financially sloppy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »

Family conflict, quarrel, misunderstanding. The woman shouts at her husband, in despair, crying. requires explanation. The man listens, covering his face with his hands. Sitting on the couch at home.

Liubomyr Vorona/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Treading Softly.

You don't have to go too far, either by driving, walking, or logging in online, before running into someone who has an opinion of what you should do with your money.

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
104.51K Followers

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

JJ Cylk profile picture
JJ Cylk
Today, 8:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (249)
@Rida Morwa ”A bunch of random strands of wood floating in the ocean does not make a boat. It has the potential to be a boat, but it is not a boat.”
A beautiful analogy. I am going to use that for my children, age 21 and older, to help them understand finance. When I was working I was always disappointed with my 401k. It was an anchor ⚓️. I never saw that I needed to construct a boat not just buy a pallet of walnut, teak, and oak. 🛳️
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:39 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.39K)
@JJ Cylk I'm glad you enjoyed that example. I hope it helps!
n
nocnurzfred
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (2.16K)
I found Dave Ramseys advice relating to credit card debt very helpful when having 5-6 credit debts to deal with. Pay something more than the minimum on each, and concentrate on eliminating the lowest dollar amount one, and in a month or few you will have 4-5 to deal with, thereby giving you the warm fuzzy feeling that this does work. Then hammer that highest interest card and work to eliminate another credit card bill. 3-4 such bills as opposed to 5-6 in a matter of perhaps a couple/few months really feels successful.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.39K)
@nocnurzfred I'm glad you found his method helpful. Thank you for sharing and reading
b
buffdep
Today, 8:28 AM
Premium
Comments (70)
Nice article, I am a no debt except if you are buying a assett that produces cash flow.When I got rid of all my debt including mortgage a strange thing happned I had money to invest.Learn,get out of debt,and invest the excess expenses above life necessities. I love divden investing ,contrarian speculation for capital growth,and use ratios to invest in metals .Looking forward to housing cycle to change and buy another house or two.Thanks for all the insiration.Happy investing/stacking.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.39K)
@buffdep You're very welcome. Thank you for your kindness and readership
W
Watney
Today, 8:03 AM
Premium
Comments (16)
Rida, again good advice.
Your the man Stan!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.39K)
@Watney Thank you for your kindness and readership
P
Pippy54
Today, 7:47 AM
Premium
Comments (403)
You don't have to be a genius to have common sense. Good solid thinking.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.39K)
@Pippy54 I totally agree with that
smokyy profile picture
smokyy
Today, 7:42 AM
Premium
Comments (980)
Very good article. Yes, food and housing. They have no idea they're paying too much way too much and consuming way too much
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.39K)
@smokyy I'm glad you enjoyed our article today
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.