NEP And O: Opportunity In 2 Quality Dividend Growers

Written by Nick Ackerman.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) have been providing investors with income for years. Not only providing income but growing income. Despite this, with higher yields, both of these companies have seen their shares (or units in the case of NEP) come crashing down. Higher interest rates can lead to higher costs of growth, but that doesn't mean they can't grow at all.

While interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer, it is anticipated that rates will be cut in the next year and into 2025 as well. Of course, that all depends on the data coming out, and that outlook can change quickly depending on what occurs - either for the better or the worse. Both of these names represent incredibly attractive valuations for income investors that have a long-term outlook.

NextEra Energy Partners

NEP is the most beat up of these two names, with the unit price down nearly 47% from its 52-week high. On a YTD basis, units are down around 34%.

Besides higher interest rates putting pressure on their growth outlook, the company also has to deal with the first half of 2023 being rather underwhelming in terms of adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distributions "CAFD" growth.

In fact, there has been a lack of growth in the latest quarter, and these metrics are going in reverse. Year-over-year, adjusted EBTIDA declined by nearly 3%, and CAFD is down around 3.38% YoY. One of the factors they noted for causing this was the weaker winds we've been seeing.

NEP Q2 Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD (NextEra Energy Partners)

During the first quarter, NEP saw adjusted EBITDA grow 8.5%, but CAFD declined in that quarter by around 7.7%.

This certainly isn't encouraging, and we wouldn't want to see this continue indefinitely - it would obviously translate into that sweet quarterly distribution having to be cut or limiting growth. However, management remains confident that growth will be coming in the second half of the year.

Looking forward in the second half of 2023, we expect strong double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution to support NextEra Energy Partners, distribution per unit growth expectation range of 12% to 15% for the full year 2023. Additional details are shown on the accompanying slide. NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect run rate contributions for adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distributions from its forecasted portfolio at December 31, 2023, to be in the ranges of $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion and $770 million to $860 million respectively.

They have also continued to maintain their expectation for 12-15% distribution growth, despite expecting growth to now come in closer to 12% based on higher financing costs.

At this point, we really don't have any reason not to believe management as they generally have an honest history, from what I can recall. The parent company NextEra Energy (NEE) also made the shareholder-friendly move to suspend incentive distribution rights for the coming years to keep more cash on NEP's balance sheet.

Along with that announcement, they also announced that they'd be selling off their natural gas pipelines. It was a relatively small portion of their business, and this will now position them entirely on renewables. A scary prospect for some investors, perhaps, but it better focuses the company overall.

I also believe another pressure on NEP has been declining energy prices compared to last year. Renewables compete with traditional energy sources, and it becomes less competitive when these traditional sources are cheap. Although, admittedly, the correlation between these two has broken in the last couple of months from what had been a higher correlation earlier in the year. Natural gas has been on the rise, and that hasn't seemed to stem the declines in NEP unit prices.

One area that seems to cause some confusion on NEP is distribution coverage. When looking at the CAFD, we have to remember that these are consolidated results with NEP OpCo. NEP had ownership of 48.6% of these operations as of their last quarterly report.

NEP has identified NEP OpCo, a limited partnership with a general partner and limited partners, as a VIE. NEP has consolidated the results of NEP OpCo and its subsidiaries because of its controlling interest in the general partner of NEP OpCo. At June 30, 2023, NEP owned an approximately 48.6% limited partner interest in NEP OpCo and NEE Equity owned a noncontrolling 51.4% limited partner interest in NEP OpCo. The assets and liabilities of NEP OpCo as well as the operations of NEP OpCo represent substantially all of NEP's assets and liabilities and its operations.

So we would take the $770-$860 million year-end portfolio run-rate CAFD and come up with the midpoint of $815 million. However, NEP unitholders are really only looking at $396.09 million of this CAFD should they hit the midpoint. We can then take the 93,432,537 units outstanding at the end of June 30th, 2023 (they issue units regularly, so this is constantly growing) and can multiply it by the current annualized distribution of $3.416 and come out to $319.166 million.

That would put coverage of the distribution around 80%. This is fairly consistent with NEP's own payout ratio estimate of being "expected to be in the mid-80% in 2023 assuming successful divestiture of the STX pipeline this year."

Of course, there are a lot of moving parts here, with the outstanding units constantly growing and that they raise every quarter, which means the annualized distribution rate is a moving target. However, being the Q3 payout, it already reflects three raises for this year, and that should factor in the Q4 increase. A 12% increase off of last year's Q4 payout would bring us up to $0.882, which is higher than this latest increase. However, based on what is paid out already and this rough estimate increases, the annualized distribution rate would come to $3.40, which is under what we annualized above and should give us some cushion. This is also making the assumption that they hit their midpoint for the CAFD forecast.

Overall, NEP is looking quite cheap after selling off massively. This has now pushed the unit's yield to be well below the historical average yield while growth is still expected going forward, even if that distribution growth is a bit slower going forward.

NEP Fair Value Yield Range (Portfolio Insight)

Realty Income

O hasn't had it quite as tough as NEP, but the shares of this REIT are certainly facing pressure being down ~22% from their 52-week high. The REIT's shares are also down around 10% on a YTD basis.

YCharts

These declines have come directly from yields rising; the inverse correlation is highlighted below, looking at the share price of O relative to the 10-Year Treasury Rate.

YCharts

One other factor at play here is that besides issuing debt for growth, REITs often issue shares regularly. This can be through stock offerings or through at-the-market offerings. O just recently announced they re-upped their ATM offering with another 120 million shares being authorized to be sold. As the share price declines, so does the cash being raised through the ATM program.

While having to face higher costs or issuing cheaper shares for growth, the yield on O is also competing directly with the risk-free rates from Treasuries. As risk-free yields rise, one has to start questioning the benefit of the yield from O. O's dividend can grow over time, and that's one of the main selling points relative to the risk-free yield.

So we are kind of put in a cycle where higher yields lead to higher borrowing costs to fund growth but then also a lower share price which also makes growth harder. It's a bit of a vicious cycle and that is why REITs are so sensitive to interest rate changes that can raise yields.

With that being said, the current yield for O due to this latest sell-off has put it at a very attractive level relative to the 10-Year Treasury and relative to its own long-term history. If shares of O were to go back to their longer-term average yield, shares would rise to a range of $64 to $76.

O Fair Value Yield Range (Portfolio Insight)

AFFO growth is anticipated to slow down going forward, but they are still expected to grow. Of course, that is really to be expected as they boast about 121 dividend increases going back to 1994. This should mean growth in the dividend for investors can continue for the foreseeable future. It isn't the most exciting growth, but it is steady and consistent.

One of the other problems for O is just how massive they've become over the years. They need massive deals or acquisitions to really move the needle. So that has been working against this REIT behemoth as well.

O AFFO History and Outlook (Portfolio Insight)

Conclusion

NEP and O have been hit by rising yields that will interrupt their growing businesses. However, this has presented an attractive time to consider investing in either for the long-term income investor.