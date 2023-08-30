Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 30, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Barry - Chairman and CEO

Grier Eliasek - President and COO

Kristin Van Dask - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Finian O’Shea - Wells Fargo

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Operator

Hello and welcome to Prospect Capital’s Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Barry, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

John Barry

Thank you, MJ. Joining me on the call today are Grier Eliasek, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kristin Van Dask, our Chief Financial Officer. Kristin?

Kristin Van Dask

Thanks, John. This call is the property of Prospect. Unauthorized use is prohibited. This call contains forward-looking statements that are intended to be subject to safe harbor protection. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. For additional disclosure, see our earnings release filed previously and available on our website, prospectstreet.com.

Now, I’ll turn the call back over to John.

John Barry

Thank you, Kristin.

In the June quarter, our net investment income, or NII, was $112.8 million or basic NII of $0.23 per common share, exceeding our distribution rate per common share by $0.05. Our basic net investment income coverage of our common distribution is now 128%. Our annualized basic NII yield is 10% on a book basis and 15.3% based on our August 25th stock price close.

Our NAV stood at $9.24 per common share in June, down $0.24 or 2.5% from the prior quarter, largely due to unrealized mark-to-market depreciation.

On

