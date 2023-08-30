Vitalij Krispin/iStock via Getty Images

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) has made great progress in advancing the use of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy known as Olvi-Vec, which is being advanced for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. This is an area of unmet medical need and thus new treatment options are needed for these patients. In order to ultimately see whether or not this drug will be successful in being able to treat these patients, Genelux has already been able to initiate a phase 3 study known as OnPrime/GOG-3076. This is a randomized registrational study being done in collaboration with the GOG Foundation. It is currently enrolling patients and the primary expected completion date for this late-stage study is August 2024. Thus, data should be released either late 2024/early 2025.

Not only that, but another important item to note is that there are several ongoing studies targeting other indications being done in China [One study in NSCLC in the U.S.]. Such studies are being done with Newsoara, which has rights in China to Olvi-Vec. The importance of this is that Genelux expects to report results from a few of these systemic administration studies as early as mid-2024. With the initiation of the phase 3 OnPrime/GOG-3076 study using Olvi-Vec for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer, plus a few other data readouts expected as early as mid-2024, I believe that investors might be able to take advantage of any other potential gains made.

Olvi-Vec For The Treatment Of Patients With Platinum-Resistant/Refractory Ovarian Cancer

The thing about Genelux is that it has already been able to get the use of its oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy, known as Olvi-Vec, into late-stage clinical testing. It has done this with the advancement of the phase 3 OnPrime/GOG-3076 registrational trial. This trial is being done as part of a collaboration between it and the GOG Foundation. This phase 3 study is going to explore the use of Olvi-Vec + Platinum-double chemotherapy + Bevacizumab [AVASTIN] compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy and Bevacizumab. It is expected that a total of 186 women with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer are going to be randomized to receive one of the above treatment arms.

The primary endpoint for this trial is going to be progression-free survival [PFS] over a 12-month period. It's hard to say for sure whether or not this late-stage OnPrime/GOG study will end up being successful, but there was some positive data released from another prior trial. This would be the study known as the phase 2 VIRO-15 trial, which evaluated the use of Olvi-Vec in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy with or without Bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer.

It was noted from the study that the Objective Response Rate [ORR] from 27 evaluable patients was 54% and the median progression-free survival [mPFS] was 11 months. One thing to note is that this data was achieved whereby some patients were given the addition of Bevacizumab and the others were not. As I noted above, the phase 3 study is incorporating Bevacizumab for all the patients.

Partnership With Newsoara Expands Pipeline Potential

Genelux has already developed a partnership by which Newsoara will have exclusive rights to develop Olvi-Vec in the Greater China Region. In consideration of this deal, Genelux was to receive up to $171.5 million in upfront and development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for each product produced by Newsoara, plus the possibility for it to earn double-digit royalties on net sales for any product sold. The thing is that Newsoara is advancing 4 particular studies, targeting non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and Small cell lung cancer [SCLC]. The studies are listed as follows:

Phase 2 adjuvant NSCLC maintenance study using Olvi-Vec - Trial sites in United States being fully funded by Newsoara.

Phase 1/2 recurrent SCLC study using Olvi-Vec - Trial sites in China.

Phase 1/2 recurrent ovarian cancer study using Olvi-Vec - Trial sites in China.

Phase 1/2 recurrent NSCLC study using Olvi-Vec - Trial sites in China.

A thing to note here is that the phase 2 adjuvant NSCLC maintenance study is U.S.-based, but will still be fully funded by Newsoara. The thing is that Genelux will still benefit from these studies as it will have worldwide commercial rights [excluding Greater China] to all data generated from these trials. The importance of mentioning these particular studies is that there are a few catalysts for investors to look forward to. It is expected that an interim readout for 1 or more of these studies could be expected as early as mid-2024. Should such data be released at this time next year, then it would further validate the use of Olvi-Vec as an oncolytic-based virus immunotherapy for treating patients with cancer.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Genelux had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $27.1 million as of June 30, 2023. With the cash on hand that it has, plus along with the commitments from the private placements of $27.5 million, it believes that it can fund its operations until Q1 of 2026. This will give plenty of time to report through several key milestones as I noted above. These would be with respect to the few data readouts from Newsoara expected by at least mid-2024 for the phase 2 systemic studies and then possibly the phase 3 OnPrime/GOG study data by late 2024/early 2025.

Risk To Business

The first risk to consider would be with respect to the phase 3 OnPrime/GOG-3076 registrational trial, which is using Olvi-Vec + platinum-double chemotherapy + Bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. Even though a prior phase 2 study was able to show that patients given this combination therapy had achieved an RR of 54% and a median progression-free survival rate of 11 months, there is no assurance that a similar or better outcome will be achieved upon the release of phase 3 data.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the ongoing phase 2 systemic studies, which are being done in collaboration with Newsoara. It is expected that there will be a release of interim results from 1 or more of these studies by at least mid-2024. There is no guarantee that one or all of these studies with Olvi-Vec will end up achieving a positive data readout.

This brings up a third risk, which is that should the results released from these phase 2 studies being done with Newsoara not achieve their respective endpoint, then it's possible that the partnership could end up being terminated. This would remove the possibility of being able to receive milestone payments associated with Olvi-Vec and to lose out on being able to obtain double-digit royalties on net sales as well.

Conclusion

Genelux Corporation has done well to advance its lead oncolytic virus immunotherapy product Olvi-Vec for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. It has already initiated a phase 3 program with the GOG Foundation, and it hopes to be able to use the Olvi-Vec combination therapy to help treat these patients. As I displayed above, it was able to show an ORR of 54% and a mPFS rate of 11 months, despite not all patients being given the addition of Bevacizumab as part of the combination regimen.

Besides the advancement of this therapy for this specific ovarian cancer population, it is also going to target other indications with partner Newsoara. It is expected that interim results from a few of the four ongoing phase 2 studies will be released by at least mid-2024.