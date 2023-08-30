Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.28K Followers

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff O'Keefe - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ara Hovnanian - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brad O'Connor - Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Hovnanian Enterprises Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

An archive of the webcast will be available after the completion of the call and run for 12 months. This conference is being recorded for rebroadcast and all participants are currently in listen-only mode. Management will make some opening remarks about the third quarter results and then open the line for questions. The company will also be webcasting a slide presentation along with the opening comments from management. The slides are available on the Investor page of the company's website at www.khov.com. Those listeners who would like to follow along should now log on to the website.

I would like to turn the call over to Jeff O'Keefe, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff O'Keefe

Thank you, Liz, and thank you all for participating in this morning's call to review the results for our third quarter.

All statements on this conference call that are not historical facts should be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the company's goals and expectations with respect

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.