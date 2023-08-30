Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

St. Joe Is Firing On All Cylinders

Aug. 30, 2023 3:03 PM ETThe St. Joe Company (JOE)
Permanent Value profile picture
Permanent Value
600 Followers

Summary

  • St. Joe Company's shares have seen a 70% return in less than a year since my last article.
  • The company's residential segment has benefitted from selling more lots at higher prices.
  • The shares are fully valued and there are risks that the company has over earned this year.

Destin and Miramar Beaches Florida 2022 Drone Aerial Gulf Coast

WanderDrone/iStock via Getty Images

I have previously written two bullish articles about The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Firstly, in September 2021, and secondly last autumn, I wrote a bullish article when shares were trading at $36. Since that last article, shares

This article was written by

Permanent Value profile picture
Permanent Value
600 Followers
I have twenty years of experience researching, writing and investing in public markets. I focus on two types of investments. Firstly, companies with durable competitive advantages. Secondly, I conduct due diligence on small cap special situations. I was a licensed broker and attorney.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JOE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.