Two +8% Yielders The Market Is Sleeping On

porcorex

Investing doesn't have to be hard or tricky, so long as one is willing to look beyond what market prognosticators are saying on TV, and focus on fundamentals and asset quality. While the overall S&P 500 (SPY) may be in frothy territory again, led by growth stocks that are trading in nosebleed valuations, it remains a market for stocks rather than the stock market.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which have high quality attributes in their own right. Both are very undervalued, supporting high dividend yields well above their norm. In this article, I focus on why income investors and bargain seekers ought to consider each for income and potential gains, so let's get started!

Pick #1: MO - 9% Yield

Altria (MO) is an income favorite for many investors, and for good reason. It's one of the few stocks that can be labeled as a Dividend King, having raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Savvy investors know that a high dividend payout combined with perpetual undervaluation and earnings growth result in strong total returns.

MO investors are well aware of a challenging valuation environment in recent years, thereby resulting in underperformance relative to the market index over the past decade. However, if one is willing to look over a long term, which covers both bull and bear markets for the stock, MO's outperformance becomes apparent.

As shown below, MO has produced a total return over the past 20 years that is nearly double that of the S&P 500 (SPY). If we were to look at an even longer term, the outperformance would be even more pronounced.

Seeking Alpha

Concerns around MO in the near term stem around annual volume decline in its bread and butter combustible business in the high single digit since at least the start of the year, as consumers have had to contend with high inflation. This is reflected by the 8.7% volume decline in cigarettes during the second quarter.

However, MO's Marlboro remains the undisputed leader in traditional combustibles with a 42% market share and thanks to price increases and contributions from other segments, net revenues still increased by 1.2% on a YoY basis. Higher prices also resulted in OCI margin improving by 130 basis points to 60.4%. As shown below, MO generates margins that other consumer staples companies can only dream of, with A+ grades across all margin categories.

Seeking Alpha

Of course, nobody is expecting cigarette volumes to rebound, but this risk is not a secret and is largely baked into management's strategy to grow its reduced risk products. This includes newer offerings such as on! nicotine pouches, which saw 48% YoY volume growth in the last reported quarter and the recent acquisition of Njoy, the only vaping device that's authorized for sale by the FDA.

Management believes that it can grow Njoy faster than the company can on a standalone basis. It expects Njoy to be cash flow accretive in 2024, and EPS accretive by 2025, as it expands distribution from 33,000 locations at present to over 200,000 locations that MO currently serves.

While the newer segments remain small compared to MO's overall business, they don't need to be groundbreaking blockbusters to make meaningful inroads for Altria. That's because at the current price of $44.22 and forward PE of just 8.8, the market has baked in low expectations for the company. MO is also supported by a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2x, sitting below the 2.9x for British American Tobacco (BTI), which is currently deleveraging its balance sheet.

At the current low valuation, price increases on combustibles along with contributions from newer categories simply need to offset the decline in cigarette volumes to be value accretive to shareholders. With a 76% payout ratio, MO can generate an 11.4% earnings yield through share buybacks using retained capital. With an 8.9% dividend yield, MO represents potential for compelling total returns from here. As shown below, MO's yield is historically high compared to the prior 10 year period.

(Note: The following chart shows TTM yield. Forward yield is 8.9%)

YCharts

Pick #2: HIW - 8% Yield

Highwoods Properties (HIW) may not be the first REIT to come to mind when one thinks of the sector. However, what it lacks in notoriety, it makes up for in quality. That's because HIW owns office properties in some of the most attractive growth markets in America.

Concerns around office properties and impacts from remote work has pushed valuations for HIW and its peers down. However, not all office REITs are created the same. Unlike office buildings in large metropolitan cities, with their workers having to endure long commute times, HIW invests in large second tier cities across Southeastern U.S., where commute times are much better. HIW's properties sit in vibrant cities that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, and Raleigh, among others.

Meanwhile, HIW is led by a talented management team including the CEO who has been with the company since 2012. The leadership is focused on owning high quality assets in its core markets by recycling capital, as reflected by $51 million in dispositions of non-core assets during the second quarter. Portfolio occupancy is at a healthy 89% and in-place rents grew by 3% YoY.

This is not to say that near-term headwinds don't exist, as cash rents grew by just 0.5% on new leases signed in the last reported quarter. However, growth could come down the line on the new leases, as GAAP rent growth (otherwise known as straight-line rent) on said leases is 14.7% (through annual rent escalators). Despite the slowdown in lease spreads, it's worth noting that HIW's total NOI is 16% higher than what it was in 2019, and net effective rents are 8.5% higher than in 2019.

Moreover, management expects to see growth in its key markets due to their business friendly climates and population growth in recent years. There is also a silver lining to higher interest rates, as this has greatly reduced competition from new supply, with new office construction starts being down by 75% over the past 12 months. This should translate into pricing power for HIW as return to office trends normalize with more and more companies mandating their employees return to the office.

Meanwhile, HIW carries a healthy BBB rated balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDAre ratio of 6.0x, and management noted that it has enough liquidity to meet all debt maturities until 2026. Management also maintains its annual guidance for full-year FFO/share of $3.75, which translates to a forward P/FFO of just 6.4. At this low of a valuation, HIW could produce strong returns for shareholders with just low to mid-single digit annual FFO/share growth over the long-term, which I believe is very reasonable for this REIT.

At the same time, Income investors get to collect a well-covered 8.3% yield that's protected by a 53% payout ratio. As shown below, HIW currently pays a historically high yield compared to the previous 10 years, meaning that investors get paid very well while waiting for a potential rebound closer to a normal valuation of around 12x P/FFO over the near to medium term.

YCharts

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed this piece about MO and HIW. Owning both gives the investor immediate diversification into two quality players that are beaten down in price. With quality businesses and assets, both are well-equipped to not only weather the current economic uncertainty, but to also thrive over the long run. As such, value and income investors may do well to consider both names for high yield and potential capital appreciation in price.