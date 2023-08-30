Joe Raedle

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a pharmaceutical leader based in Denmark, is making significant strides in the global arena for weight loss and diabetes care. With an array of high-performing products in its portfolio, the company is strategically positioned in these quickly growing markets. Novo Nordisk's recent financial performance has been notably strong, demonstrating its growing influence in these sectors. This piece offers a technical evaluation of Novo Nordisk's stock, aiming to forecast its future direction and identify promising investment options. The stock price appears to be in a parabolic trend, suggesting a likelihood for continued growth.

Novo Nordisk's Surge in Diabetes and Weight-Loss Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk with products like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus in its portfolio, the company has tapped into the exponentially growing market for weight-loss drugs and treatments for diabetes. Research suggests the global weight-loss market will grow significantly in the next few years. Novo Nordisk seems to be in a commanding position to seize a large portion of this lucrative industry. The company's latest financial report indicates robust growth, with total revenue climbing by 29% to DKK 108 billion in the first half of 2023 alone.

Novo Nordisk isn't just resting on its laurels; the company has expanded its portfolio by acquiring Canadian drugmaker Inversago Pharma for up to $1 billion. This acquisition could serve as a growth catalyst by diversifying the range of treatments Novo Nordisk offers, reaching new markets and customer demographics. Its portfolio's strength lies in its focus on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) products, including Ozempic and Rybelsus, which have helped the company grab a commanding 55% market share in this space.

However, it would be myopic to ignore the looming competition, most notably from Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), whose GLP-1 treatment, Mounjaro, is gaining popularity and could directly threaten Novo Nordisk's market leadership. Eli Lilly's anticipated FDA approval for obesity treatment could put it in head-to-head competition with Novo Nordisk across multiple treatment categories. This competitive scenario makes the valuation of both companies quite intriguing for investors. Both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly trade at price-to-sales premiums, making it crucial for investors to take a long-term view of the market dynamics. The chart below presents the PS ratios for Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca PLC (OTCPK:AZNCF), which shows that the PS ratio for Eli Lilly has been higher than the Novo Nordisk.

Data by YCharts

The risk of competition, while very real, doesn't necessarily negate the investment case for Novo Nordisk. Given the expected market growth, there may be room for multiple winners. Investing in Novo Nordisk could, therefore, still be a viable strategy, particularly for those who believe in the future expansion of the weight-loss market and are willing to stay invested for the long haul. However, as the FDA's decision on Eli Lilly's Mounjaro looms, investors may consider a dollar-cost averaging strategy to mitigate the associated risks and benefit from Novo Nordisk's consistent growth trajectory.

Decoding Novo Nordisk's Technical Surge in the Market

The yearly chart below illustrates that Novo Nordisk's stock price displays robust bullish momentum. Over the last three years, the price has been on an upward trajectory, albeit with significant volatility. This solid bullish trend began in 2020, following the stock's 2019 yearly close above its all-time high of $52.01. The 2017 yearly candlestick formed an inside bar, further bolstering the bullish outlook for the company. The technical foundation built between 2016 and 2019 has significantly driven the stock's upward movement. The stock's price strength shows no signs of market reversal, hinting at continued gains.

NVO Yearly Chart (StockCharts.com)

The quarterly chart below outlines the impressive rise from the post-2009 Great Recession era to the present for a deeper understanding of Novo Nordisk's long-term bullish prospects. While this parabolic growth does carry some risk-namely, the potential for rapid price declines-there's no conclusive evidence to suggest an impending peak in the price levels. The candlestick for Q3 2023 is notably bullish, signaling the likelihood of continued price growth in the near term.

NVO Quarterly Chart (StockCharts.com)

Examining the stock on a monthly chart also confirms a strong market rally. Despite overbought market conditions, Novo Nordisk's stock has been surging. Price consolidation between $90 and $120 suggests a compressed market, which serves as a launchpad for the current rally. The candlestick for August 2023 confirms the stock's bullish strength, closing at significantly higher levels and pointing toward further gains in the coming months.

NVO Monthly Chart (StockCharts.com)

Given its solid performance, it's reasonable to anticipate that Novo Nordisk's stock will maintain its upward momentum unless met with formidable resistance. Should the price confirm a peak at such resistance levels, the subsequent correction could be more pronounced, owing to the parabolic nature of the current trend. Nonetheless, the solid foundational base indicates that Novo Nordisk's long-term outlook remains bullish. Any future corrections should be seen as attractive buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Market Risk

The development of Mounjaro, a GLP-1 treatment by Eli Lilly, poses a direct challenge to Novo Nordisk's market presence. If Eli Lilly secures FDA approval for obesity treatment, this could affect Novo Nordisk's market share. Additionally, other pharmaceutical firms might release treatments that are either similar or superior for diabetes and weight loss, heightening the competitive landscape.

Potential FDA decisions on new medications or additional uses for existing ones could substantially impact Novo Nordisk's financial performance. Regulatory changes might also decrease the reimbursement rates for Novo Nordisk's offerings, impacting their profit margins. From a technical viewpoint, the stock appears to be overbought territory, raising the likelihood of price adjustments. Heightened fluctuations in stock price could cause investor apprehension and possible short-term financial setbacks. The rapid ascent in the stock's value elevates the risk of quick price drops should it reach a peak.

Bottom Line

In summary, Novo Nordisk is a compelling investment proposition underpinned by its robust financial performance and strategic positioning in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes markets. The company's acquisition of Inversago Pharma diversifies its product offerings and fortifies its stronghold, particularly in the GLP-1 segment. This Danish pharmaceutical leader's recent financial gains and consistent market performance make it an attractive bet for long-term investors.

From the technical perspective, Novo Nordisk's stock price shows a bullish solid trend with potential for continued gains. While the stock price does seem to be in overbought territory, suggesting the likelihood of future price corrections, such dips may serve as buying opportunities for those committed to a long-term investment strategy. Given the uncertainties and market risks, investors might consider employing a dollar-cost averaging strategy to mitigate the impact of price volatility.