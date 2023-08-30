Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Mills: Things Are Looking Up

Aug. 30, 2023 3:28 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)3 Comments
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.76K Followers

Summary

  • General Mills, Inc. has faced a challenging year, but the worst may be over.
  • The company is poised to deliver improving operating leverage over the next two years and forward valuations don't reflect that.
  • GIS's cash conversion is poised to improve by 150bps this year, improving the prospects of better shareholder distributions.
  • We like the risk-reward on the charts and we also appreciate the stock's increasingly low sensitivity to the broader markets.
General Mills In Talks To Purchase Yoplait Yogurt

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), the US-based branded consumer foods company, has faced a challenging 2022; admittedly, food and beverage stocks in general, haven’t enjoyed the brightest of years (a popular food and beverages ETF-FTXG is down by mid-single-digits on a YTD basis), but GIS’s

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

p
petenh
Today, 3:59 PM
Premium
Comments (113)
Its starting to become fairly valued now and I have started to build a position. I'm thinking it will drop to around 65 before stabilizing. Can't go too far wrong at the current valuation though for a long term holder.
S
Stevecus62
Today, 3:46 PM
Premium
Comments (72)
I really hope so. I've been buying, and it's been falling. No biggie, I'll keep buying cheaper and cheaper shares, knowing it will rise, eventually. Probably when the big boys start falling. Pretty good divvy, too.
buckiowa profile picture
buckiowa
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (4.8K)
I hope so, bought a few more shares today !
