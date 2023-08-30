Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer, Moderna And COVID Vaccine Patents: Implications Of Legal Cases

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech earned more than $110 billion from their COVID vaccines, with net profit margins of more than 50%.
  • Alnylam, Arbutus and Genevant are suing Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech, alleging they infringed on patents for lipid nanoparticle technology.
  • Multiple companies are now fighting for a share of the revenues earned by the vaccine giants, but none are seeking to stop vaccine production.
  • Moderna is also suing Pfizer and BioNTech alleging patent infringement.
  • The implications of these cases could be seismic for any one of these companies, particularly as we enter the era of the private COVID vaccine market.
Sword of Damocles threat, risk concept, metaphor - large knife tied and suspended over apple. Still life.

Goldfinch4ever

Investment Overview

Did COVID Vaccine Giants Actually Develop The Critical Lipid Nanoparticle Particle Technology That Earned Them >$100bn?

Between them, the two biggest selling COVID vaccines - Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Spikevax and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) and German partner

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.76K Followers

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 4:39 PM
Premium
Comments (20.63K)
Patents for technology that has been in use since 1990s will make lawsuits extremely difficult and drawn out. I believe there will be a net positive in earnings that the private market will flourish and boost earnings for Moderna, Pfizer an BioNtech well over government supported sales.
Looking For Diogenes profile picture
Looking For Diogenes
Today, 4:37 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.35K)
Whether Pfizer or Moderna infringed on any of these companies suing them wasn’t it funding and actually scientific assistance from the NIH that allowed them to deliver the vaccine into the human recipient. If so, shouldn’t we tax payers sue them also?
Puche profile picture
Puche
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (5.99K)
An interesting view! IMO these lawsuits are nothing more than noise and the probability of them having a material impact on MRNA or PFE is unlikely. For the record, these cases could go on for a decade or more with all the appeals and cross patent issues that they bring up.

For disclosure: As the SA community knows I've been long MRNA since shortly after they went public. As a result of aggressive derivative investing and some solid timing, I've already pocketed material gains and continue to own a significant position in MRNA.

IMO the MRNA platform is going to continue to transform how many diseases are treated. With that said, this is a marathon not a sprint even though the pandemic seemed to indicate it was more of a sprint. IMO that is not going to be the case for many other diseases that MRNA is targeting.

All just my two cents. Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
j
justanopion
Today, 4:29 PM
Comments (3.51K)
Sour grapes from the little guys. Gotta keep them lawyers making money
