Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Get An 8.3% Yield From Secure High-Quality REITs: RQI

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There has been a lot of trouble from high-yielding REITs. But there might be another way.
  • Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund offers an 8.3% yield on its current price and provides exposure to safer low and mid-yielding REITs.
  • I take a deep dive into this investor favorite closed-end fund.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Freedom Tribe get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

Written by Sam Kovacs.

(Authors note: This report was initially prepared for our investment group, but we decided after the fact to share it with the entire Seeking Alpha community.)

Introduction

We usually do not invest in closed-end

If you want to get all the DFT's best REIT picks

The first thing you want to do is hit the orange “follow” button, so we can let you know when we write more dividend related articles.

But if you want the best experience, join the Dividend Freedom Tribe!


Our model portfolios are ahead of the market, and our community of nearly 900 members is always discussing latest developments in dividend stocks.

If you want to learn more, we’re currently offering deep discounts on our annual subscription. Click here to get a free trial.

PS: (The summer sale deep discount ends in a few days)

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
41.51K Followers

Hi there! We're Robert & Sam, a dad & son team of dividend investors.

If you're looking for regular analysis of some of the best dividend opportunities, you're in the right place!

We regularly publish articles highlighting high quality companies, with superior management and dividend policies, which are trading at great prices.

Whether you're retired or still accumulating, we offer a path towards reducing risk while achieving strong returns.

We eat, breathe and sleeep dividend investing. We've poured thousands of hours of our lives into researching, creating original strategies, and developing tech solutions which make investing a breeze.

If you want to benefit from all of this, you should seriously consider trying "The Dividend Freedom Tribe", which includes a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, our buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors.

Contributing authors for The Dividend Freedom Tribe include Tomas Andrade Campanini and Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR, O, EXR, MPW, SPG, CCI, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 6:41 PM
Comments (771)
With RQI having nearly identical holding as their non-leveraged counterpart RFI --- why was RFI up 0.27% today and RQI down 0.52% ?

So RFI could be an option for those not comfortable with the leverage.

And what about $RNP - it's been a pretty good long-term performer.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 6:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.84K)
Sorry, think I bought it st a really bad time in late January 2022, even after a sizeable correction. Sometime earlier this year, I had enuf.
Believe it lost far more than the other REIT indices like VNQ. Believe their leverage can be good or really bad.!
It’s easy enuf to buy individual REITs.

No Maas !
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Today, 6:37 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.03K)
@steve7074 Of course leverage works both ways, and for many reasons it is only towards the end of the rate hike cycle and after REITs have endured major pain that i've introduced this as an idea

Happy investing,

Sam
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 6:00 PM
Premium
Comments (10.9K)
RLTY is a better option in this space.... its a young fund by C&S with super potential going forward
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Today, 6:36 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.03K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Thanks for sharing,
I prefer RQI because of the lower fixed income allocation and lower leverage costs (due to timing of interest rate swaps locking in lower rates).
Because of the higher equity exposure in RQI (RLTY has 70% vs RQI's 80%) you get more beta if REITs rise, which is our thesis.

That is worth giving up 0.8% in yield IMO.

Happy investing,

Sam
R
Robin Heiderscheit
Today, 5:55 PM
Comments (6.32K)
As of the first of the year they switched the debt to all floating rate, which at that time was 5.2% and I would assume now is 5.7% based on the changes in SOFR since then. So interest costs are roughly doubled this year, which will pressure their cash flow considerably.

This is explained in footnote 7, page 46 of the annual report.

www.sec.gov/...
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Today, 6:32 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.03K)
@Robin Heiderscheit Thanks for the comment Robin, but this is just part of the story:

These floating rates are balanced out with interest rate swaps, which offset floating rates and effectively make 80% of the funds interest fixed-rate.

Page 3 of the semi-annual report:

"In connection with its use of leverage, the Fund pays interest on a portion of its borrowings based on a floating rate under the terms of its credit agreement. To reduce the impact that an increase in interest rates could have on the performance of the Fund with respect to these borrowings, the Fund used interest rate swaps to exchange a portion of the floating rate for a fixed rate. The Fund’s use of swaps contributed to the Fund’s total return for the six-month period ended June 30, 20"

Hope this clears it up,

Sam
b
blu895
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (1)
Nice writeup......am I right to say this has over 2% expense ratio?
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Today, 6:33 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.03K)
@blu895 That includes leverage costs. Management fee is 0.85%.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.