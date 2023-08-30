Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PVH Corp. Q2: Performance On Target, Price Upside Likely (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 30, 2023 5:50 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)LEVI, RL
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PVH Corp.'s share price movement has been underwhelming in the past months, but its Q2 2023 figures indicate that an upside is likely now.
  • Last year's outlook downgrades and poor EPS performance were a real downer, but it has met its targets now and its earnings outlook is improved.
  • While it still lags behind in meeting its restructuring targets by 2025, PVH's forward P/Es are low enough to make it an attractive stock.

Facade of CALVIN KLEIN store at night

Robert Way

Since I wrote about Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in May this year, its share price has barely moved, in line with my Hold rating on the stock. However, zooming into the past month’s

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
728 Followers

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.