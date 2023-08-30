Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Do Not Buy NextEra Energy Partners: High Interest Rates Broke The Growth Story

Aug. 30, 2023 5:54 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)NEE8 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners' stock is yielding nearly 7%, its highest ever as a public company.
  • Management remains committed to driving 12% to 15% distribution growth, but how believable is that guidance?
  • The commitment to aggressive distribution growth guidance may not be achievable without compromising the highly leveraged balance sheet.
  • This stock is not built for the higher interest rate environment - investors must adjust to the new norm.
Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), once a high-flying dividend stock, has seen its stock price languish amidst higher interest rates. With the stock yielding nearly 7%, dividend investors may be wondering if it is time to "back the truck up" so to speak. Investors may

Comments (8)

m
merger78
Today, 6:39 PM
Comments (12)
Do you think the same about $NEE?
edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Today, 6:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.62K)
“Perhaps one might want to buy NEP due to views that interest rates might fall”. Yep.
NHDividendInvestor profile picture
NHDividendInvestor
Today, 6:26 PM
Premium
Comments (87)
Unfortunately, you are probably right. The 12% growth is a pipe dream unless rates fall significantly. On the other hand, you don’t need 12% growth when you are at a 7% yield. 3% growth could still create a good investment from here. Ultimately, I think NEE will be forced to just buy it back in, hopefully at a price closer to $60, but we’ll probably just get screwed like we did with KMI and ENB buying in their MLPs. I would think this would be wildly accretive for NEE, but might ding the credit ratings. No choice but to hold on to see how this plays out for now, but I would lighten up in the high 50s.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (3.21K)
I bought $NEE recently.
F
Former Wall Streeter
Today, 6:20 PM
Comments (130)
I wonder if a very similar thought process applies to Atlantica Infrastructure - AY.
a
aochamp
Today, 6:15 PM
Comments (1.65K)
Why no mention of the increasing QUARTERLY dividends
R
Rleaton
Today, 6:08 PM
Premium
Comments (1.5K)
NEE is where it’s at anyways.

That said NEP is probably a buy here soon. Rates have nearly peaked. The only question left is how long they remain significantly elevated. Even the conservative fed dot plots have rates being back down below 3% heading into 2025.

Most seem to be betting that significant rate cuts are coming early next year. Things will be more clear by q4
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (3.65K)
Julian, you are spot on in your analysis. I was a early investor in NEP when it first went public, and had a “ring side seat” for many years. This worked well in a low interest rate environment, but now it’s not really investable. It will be again someday just like the parent and NEE.
