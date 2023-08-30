Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flexible Solutions And Its Real Value

Grant Gigliotti profile picture
Grant Gigliotti
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a wide array of environmentally-friendly products and is poised for growth in the water conservation and energy conservation markets.
  • Flexible Solutions has shown consistent earnings growth over the past 10 years, with a large spike in earnings in 2022.
  • The company's fundamentals, including return on equity and debt-to-equity ratio, are strong, and Flexible Solutions International is currently undervalued according to its price-earnings ratio and estimated stock value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Good Stocks@Bargain Prices. Learn More »

water conservation in the our planet - Usa

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) appears poised to take off in the near future. Despite not living up to the latest earnings report projections, FSI's CEO Mr. Daniel B. O'Brien remains optimistic about their growth. After all, FSI's Energy and

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. 

This article was written by

Grant Gigliotti profile picture
Grant Gigliotti
3.7K Followers
Grant Gigliotti is the founder of Beat The Market Analyzer, which offers the BTMA Stock Analyzer. He focuses on the value investing strategies of Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham to find good companies at bargain prices. These companies have a long-term history of strong fundamentals and he aims to buy them at a large discount from their intrinsic value. He buys with the mindset of holding for the long-term, but is willing to sell for a reasonable short-term gain when the market price is greater than his estimated value of the stock.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FSI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dougmayer profile picture
Dougmayer
Today, 6:58 PM
Premium
Comments (1.67K)
Good read thanks. I bought it when they exited the Lygos merger and it has done fairly well. The only knock is that it doesn't get much attention so it can be a very quiet trader.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.