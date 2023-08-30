Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 30, 2023 5:43 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference August 30, 2023 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Sievers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Betz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Amy Sutter - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Alright, everybody. Why don't we get started with the next presentation? I'm Ross Seymore U.S. Semiconductor analysts here at Deutsche Bank. And we're very honored to have, the management of NXP Semiconductor up on stage with us. Kurt Sievers, the President and CEO and then Bill Betz, the EVP and CFO. So, Kurt and Bill, thank you very much for coming.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Seymore

I want to start off with some higher level macro question first and then we'll kind of narrow it down to the NXP specific ones. But in the semiconductor world we’ve been going through a little bit of a challenging cyclical time, but it's a little bit of a rolling cyclical correction. You guys, I think, as of late talked about the second-half being better than the first. Other companies are shaped differently than that. What gives you the confidence to have the second-half better than the first?

Kurt Sievers

Yes. Thanks, Ross. And thanks first of all, for having us. Gorgeous place, by the way. Nice to be here. I'd say there are two elements, which probably differentiate us from the wider competitive space. One is clearly our market exposure in terms of what segments we are serving. Having a large exposure with 50%-plus to automotive and a significant exposure. The industrial space gives us obviously a more favorable market mix than companies which have more of a consumer compute wild type of exposure, that's one. But that's widely known.

