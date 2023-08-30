Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.29K Followers

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Bruggeman - CFO

Stuart Rose - Executive Chairman

Zafar Rizvi - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Chris Sakai - Singular Research

David Locke - Old Mammoth Investments

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the REX American Resources Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Doug Bruggeman, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Douglas Bruggeman

Good morning, and thank you for joining REX American Resources' fiscal 2023 second quarter conference call. We'll get to our presentation and comments momentarily as well as your question-and-answer session.

But first, I'll review the safe harbor disclosure. In addition to historical facts or statements of current conditions, today's conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations and beliefs but are not guarantees of future performance.

As such, actual results may vary materially from expectations. The risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements are described in today's news announcement and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. REX American Resources assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

I have joining me on the call today, Stuart Rose, Executive Chairman of the Board; and Zafar Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer. I'll first review our financial performance and then turn the call over to Stuart for his comments.

Sales for the second quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.