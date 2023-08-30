Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consider Artemis Gold, As Gold Is Expected To Turn Bullish

Aug. 30, 2023 7:26 PM ETArtemis Gold Inc. (ARGTF), ARTG:CA
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • The Buy recommendation rating for Artemis Gold Inc. is based on expectations of a gold price rally in late 2023 and early 2024 and the strong positive correlation with the precious metal.
  • Investors should wait for another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve before implementing the recommendation. Following the decision, a more convenient entry point to buy the stock should occur.
  • The Blackwater Gold Project is on track to begin highly profitable gold production in 2024, which could help keep the stock price strong in the medium and long term.
  • Economic factors define a chance of a recession which could also generate strong headwinds for the U.S. stock market, as hardly anyone seems to expect a downturn today.
  • As a hedge against headwinds, gold prices should benefit from a recession, and Artemis Gold, too.

Gold

Filograph

A Buy Recommendation for Artemis Gold

This article initiates a Buy recommendation for Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCPK:ARGTF, TSXV:ARTG:CA) stock. Shares of this Canadian gold property developer appear well positioned to benefit from the gold price rally

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.13K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.