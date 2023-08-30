Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2% Growth And 2% Inflation: The Fed's Done

Calafia Beach Pundit
Summary

  • This brief post highlights some under-appreciated news contained in today's revised estimate of Q2/23 GDP.
  • Real growth in the quarter (annualized) was revised down from 2.4% to 2.1%, and inflation was revised down from 2.2% to 2.0%.
  • We're very much in a 2% growth world, as I noted last May. Inflation, meanwhile, has plunged from a high of 9.1% a year ago to a mere 2.0%.

FED print screen on wooden cube block with up down arrow and US dollar banknote background for interest rate increase and decrease concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

This brief post highlights some under-appreciated news contained in today's revised estimate of Q2/23 GDP. Real growth in the quarter (annualized) was revised down from 2.4% to 2.1%, and inflation (according to the all-encompassing GDP deflator, also annualized) was revised down from 2.2% to 2.0%.

Calafia Beach Pundit
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

