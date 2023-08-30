Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY) H1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.29K Followers

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCPK:IDCBY) H1 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Wang Liancheng - GM, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Department

Liao Lin - President

Wang Jingwu - Executive Vice President

Zhang Wenwu - Executive Vice President

Duan Hongtao - Board Secretary

Guan Xueqing - Director

Lu Yongzhen - Director

Feng Weidong - Director

Cao Liqun - Director

Chen Yifang - Director

Dong Yang - Director

Conference Call Participants

Katherine Lei - JPMorgan

Wang Jian - Guosun Securities

Li Chen - China Securities

Xu Ran - Morgan Stanley

Wang Liancheng

[Interpreted]Good evening. I'm the General Manager of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Department Wang Liancheng, welcome to our Half One Earnings Call. Today's call is held on-site conference as well as call. It's our pleasure to have the investors and analysts for today's call. Now I'd like to introduce the management present today. Mr. Liao Lin, the President of ICBC; Mr. Wang Jingwu will be Executive Vice President; Executive Vice President, Mr. Zhang Wenwu; Executive Vice President, Mr. Duan Hongtao, Board Secretary, Mr. Guan Xueqing. Our Directors, Mr. Lu Yongzhen, Feng Weidong, Cao Liqun, Chen Yifang, and Dong Yang also joined today's call and we are also joined by the heads of relevant departments and the subsidiaries.

In the first half of 2023, all the core indicators of our bank have maintained stability and key strategic layout has also achieved new progress. We have achieved results better than expectation. The net profit in the first half was CNY 174.7 billion. 1.1% Y-o-Y growth and 1.6 percentage points higher than the third quarter. The total revenue was CNY 428.9 billion and maintaining better momentum in the first quarter. The net fee-based income was CNY 73.5 billion, the size, the largest among our peers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.