Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DMGGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.29K Followers

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:DMGGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sheldon Bennett - CEO

Steven Eliscu - COO

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon, and welcome to the DMG Blockchain Solutions Q3 2023 Update Conference Call. Participants on this call are advised that the audio of this conference is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the company's website.

Joining us today from DMG Blockchain Solutions is Sheldon Bennett, the Company's Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Eliscu, Chief Operating Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address DMG Blockchain Solutions' expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in DMG Blockchain Solutions' most recently filed periodic reports, and the company's recent press releases, particularly the cautionary statements within.

The content of this call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, August 30, 2023. Except as required by law, DMG Blockchain Solutions disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Sheldon and Steve. Sheldon?

Sheldon Bennett

Good afternoon and thanks to everyone who joined -- who has joined the call today. My name is Sheldon Bennett, I am the Founder and CEO of DMG Blockchain Solutions. With the similar format as recent quarters, first, I will provide an overview of the company's achievements in the past quarter. I will then pass the call to Steven who

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.