Starwood Property Trust: Dividend Shower Not A Grower

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • I discuss the importance of selecting sustainable dividend stocks such as Starwood Property Trust and warn investors about chasing after high yields that may not be sustainable.
  • Starwood Property Trust is a safe investment option for dividend investors due to its consistency and efficiency.
  • Starwood Property Trust is the largest commercial mortgage REIT in the United States and is known for delivering consistent returns over time.
  • Although not a dividend grower, I think STWD is a great addition to a dividend portfolio as investors can use its consistent dividends for growth stocks.
  • Starwood has taken a beating over the past year but has managed to grow its book value over the same period.

Introduction

The picture above reminds me when I first started reading on Seeking Alpha. I would often see investors talking about high-yielding, popular dividend stocks such as Medical Properties Trust (MPW) or Altria (MO). I know

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Comments (3)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 10:12 AM
Premium
Comments (10.91K)
Excellent commentary
Many if not most SA authors never mention Stwd non existence DG.....
I applaud you for calling it out from the title and thru the summery and article
Like you point out for some income investors it may be a good fit.
Cheers
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:25 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.37K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut thanks for sharing. And glad you enjoyed. Yes I don’t understand why they don’t. We should give readers the tools to make their own analysis but also let me them know what to expect. Cheers and great to hear from you again
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:05 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.37K)
