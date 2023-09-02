Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: The Floor To This Decline Remains To Be Seen

Sep. 02, 2023 12:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BHVN, SGEN3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • The decelerating COVID-19 portfolio and underperforming bolt-on acquisitions have directly contributed to PFE's lowered FY2023 guidance range.
  • In an attempt to boost its pipeline, thanks to the patent cliff from 2025 onwards, the company has also embarked on aggressive R&D efforts, comprising 20.5% of its overall revenues.
  • With its COVID windfall depleted and long-term debts growing to $61.67B, PFE also faces inflated annualized interest expenses of $2.03B.
  • Thanks to the massive dividend obligations worth $9.24B annually, we do not expect any share repurchases over the next few quarters as well.
  • PFE shareholders may want to brace for impact, due to the potential new normal in its profit margins, possibly further impacting its stock valuations/ prices in the intermediate term.

The PFE Investment Thesis Remains Shaky Here

We previously covered Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in May 2023, discussing its mediocre historical stock performance compared to its pharmaceutical peers. Most of the pessimism was attributed to the decelerating COVID-19 portfolio and $22B

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (3)

bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (6.76K)
Thanks for the analysis…been a hold for us…with small adding here and there. Will step up buying if it continues slide towards low 30’s…again, much appreciated.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (2.67K)
I think the floor is already in at $35
J
Jeremyf4
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (826)
I love the setup. PFE appears to be bottoming for weeks now. A 5% dividend with nearly no risk of a cut while we wait, looks good to me. The company is highly profitable and appears to be highly profitable and it’s valuation looks good. Little downside risk from here as I doubt buyers will allow the dividend yield to hit 6%.
