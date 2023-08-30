Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lam Research: Attractive Valuation With Promising Dividend Growth

Aug. 30, 2023 11:56 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Lam Research Corporation is a leading supplier of wafer fabrication equipment to the semiconductor industry.
  • The company's financial performance has been strong, with consistent revenue growth and profitability.
  • Despite temporary headwinds, LRCX is well-positioned to benefit from expected industry growth, making it an attractive investment.

CPU background for a screensaver with a copy space

Ignatiev

Investment thesis

Chipmakers look like the apparent choice when discussing investing in the semiconductor industry. However, chipmakers cannot operate without the wafer fabrication equipment. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is one of the industry's leading companies, demonstrating stellar revenue growth

Dair Sansyzbayev
Comments (1)

papita profile picture
papita
Today, 12:39 AM
Excellent article. As a seasoned market participant, I am a long time holder of LRCX and have been very comfortable being one. The stock has done extremely well during a weakened environment. In the meantime, I am holding and patiently waiting for business conditions to improve. Can't imagine what the stock price will be then.
