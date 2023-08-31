Anucha Ruenin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Last year, agriculture and farming manufacturers were among the best picks in a market in turmoil. This year, while the AI-frenzy excited the market, especially in the first months, we saw these manufacturers mainly trade down. But then things changed once again in June and two main players such as Deere (DE) and AGCO (AGCO) saw new ATHs.

While last year CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) performed better than its peers, this year it is lagging behind.

In this article, we will see how the company's financials are actually healthy so we will try to understand what may be the cause of this underperformance, which, to me, appears like an opportunity to build a position.

The Industry

I will never get tired to recall the main tailwinds the industry benefits from:

Increasing world population while farming land is decreasing. This incentivizes the growth and the adoption of precision farming equipment (a higher margin product that generates more recurring revenue from service and, in certain cases, software subscriptions) High farmer income thanks to high crop prices Labor force is still scarce and this creates an environment where autonomous solutions are seeing growing demand

Summary of Previous Coverage

CNH Industrial is the second largest agricultural equipment manufacturer in the world, second only to John Deere. This core business makes up more than 80% of total revenues, with the remaining coming from a smaller unit dedicated to construction equipment manufacturing. The company is currently listed both on the NYSE and the Italian Stock Exchange, being owned by the Agnelli family (shareholders of Stellantis and Ferrari, among others).

On January 1, 2022, the company spun-off Iveco Group, which deals with truck manufacturing (On-Highway business) to concentrate on the more profitable agriculture and construction equipment manufacturing business. After this demerger, I published my first article highlighting how CNH Industrial could be now identified with a simpler and better investment thesis than before. I kept track of how the spin-off went and gave a new valuation a few months ago.

Since the spin-off, CNH Industrial's profitability has greatly improved, making this company more and more interesting, given its discounted valuation. In fact, last year my bull case centered around one advantage CNH Industrial had compared to the industry leader. In a tight supply environment with great demand for equipment, the industry leader can't fulfill every order. Therefore, some customers are forced to look elsewhere. CNH Industrial thus found among its new customers many who were used to paying higher prices. While I saw CNH Industrial able to close the gap with Deere's margins, I also kept on monitoring how it was performing compared to its other peer AGCO, pointing out how CNH Industrial was a more diversified company although it lacks a premium brand such as Fendt.

Financials

A few weeks ago, the company reported its earnings for the quarter and the first half of the year. As expected, given the strong order backlog all the main manufacturers built during 2022, we see strong sales results, with another 8% increase YoY. Marginality keeps on moving up, with the adj. EBIT of industrial activities at 13.8% (+210 bps) and the bottom line for the quarter up 22%.

In particular, while agriculture performed well as expected, the surprise came from the underdog: construction. Here the company reached its first $1 billion quarter, with EBIT margins steadily moving upwards from barely above break-even in 2019 to a decent 6.8% in the most recent quarter. There is still a long way to go to reach double-digit margins that can be compared to Caterpillar's. But, still, we see a company walking in the right direction.

Of course, these are good results. But they are mainly the outcome of past trends and choices. What is coming next? This means, for example, that we need to understand how order intake is doing. During the earnings call, the company disclosed that

We started taking orders in North America for model year 2024 products, in June, and production slots for 2023 are full for most products in most markets. High horsepower tractor production is now fully booked and assigned to retail customers throughout 2023, and global demand for this segment remains high. We are taking orders into 2024 now, and we see order backlog like pricing normalizing above pre-pandemic levels. Our customers are increasingly asking for our suite of precision technologies.

We can also cross-check this information by looking at how inventories are building up. We see from the graph below that, over the past decade, inventories have hovered around $6 to $8 billion. Considering inflation is only a recent phenomenon, this means inventories volumes were much higher than today, where CNH Industrial's finished products cost more, as well as the components they are made up of.

We see inventories building back up but they are still rather low compared to the past. Now, low inventory is not necessarily a good thing. It does mean demand is strong, but it can also cause a manufacturer to miss on growing demand. Inventory management is therefore crucial for the company's future profits. Currently, I see a comfortable level of inventory that I actually expect to increase a bit as supply chain bottlenecks definitely ease and the company can ship its backlog of finally finished vehicles.

In addition, part of the increase in inventory was related to the delay of shipments of the company's new patriot sprayer because of production ramp-up issues. So, we should expect in the second half to see the impact of these deliveries which will for sure help revenues go up.

I still consider inventories a bit low in terms of volumes because of high pricing. This was indirectly confirmed during the earnings call when the company's management said that, although revenues were up, in terms of units, it was marginally down globally. So, the growth in sales and inventory's value is linked to inflation. This is not necessarily a problem because cyclical equipment manufacturers have sought for a long-time to increase volumes without focusing on profitability (car manufacturers are one the best examples of this). But the aftermath of the pandemic created a new situation where many industrial companies could seize the new opportunity of keeping volumes lower than before while raising prices and margins.

In fact, the company reported it has already exceeded its profitability targets set for 2024 thanks to its pricing power.

The balance sheet is also strong when considering the company's leverage.

Currently, the company has $4.6 billion of LT debt, which has been steadily decreasing from the $9 billion it carried ten years ago. Considering its TTM EBITDA is $3.4 billion, we have a LT debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.35 which is very healthy.

Why the stock is underperforming

We know this year the industry is a laggard compared to the broader market. I think this is something noteworthy because when the market goes up it becomes harder and harder to find good deals. I believe here we are before an interesting situation.

We see all three main players down YTD, with CNH Industrial underperforming both Deere and AGCO.

Data by YCharts

Why is that? The company is performing really well and it has better margins than AGCO while closing the gap with Deere. In addition, CNH Industrial has completed some acquisitions, such as Sampierana and Raven which make it a stronger player in construction and in precision and autonomous solutions.

I think the reason is mainly linked to one fact: the company announced it aims at being delisted from Euronext Milan and retain a single listing on the NYSE. The reason is to me quite clear: the company's core business and investor base fits better with a single US listing which can make the stock more comparable to its other two peers. Concentrating in one market should allow for increased liquidity and investor focus. In addition, I think the company will revise its annual dividend policy once it will be listed only on the NYSE. I think we will soon see a quarterly dividend. But why is this impacting the stock?

Investors in Europe may not want to hold a stock traded only on the NYSE. Therefore, I think we have seen increased selling both from institutional and retail investors who have been informed of this choice.

I think this is confirmed by what Mr. Oddone Incisa, the company's CFO, said during the earnings call when he revealed how the $300 million share repurchase program in on its way, but that the company intends to increase it. Here are his words:

We completed $98 million of share repurchases during the quarter which is the highest level ever in one quarter and we are continuing to buy back shares in the third quarter under our existing $300 million repurchase program started last year. We have already announced that we intend to have an additional share buyback program in connection with the delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. What we have in our plan for the year since we are doing the delisting from Milan and single listing in New York, we expect that there will be some offloading of our shares from European investors there will be likely higher demand for North American investors.

Therefore, there is probably an extra downward pressure which can actually create the right situation to pick up a very good company whose growth trajectory is clear.

Valuation

Currently, CNHI trades at a PE below 8, while Deere trades at a 12 and AGCO at an 8.5. If we consider CNH Industrial has higher EBITDA and net income margins that AGCO, I think the difference in multiples between the two can be linked to the different exchanges they trade in. In addition, as explained, CNH Industrial will probably change its dividend policy to make in more appealing to US investors. It already sports a dividend yield close to 3%, while AGCO's is below 1% (although AGCO often pays a special dividend) and Deere's at 1.24%. This is another metric showing CNH Industrial is cheaper than its peers. Its free cash flow yield is 8.21%, while Deere's at 7.81% and AGCO is at 9.32%. Under this metric, the whole industry seems very cheap, perhaps discounting part of its cyclicality. However, the shift towards more recurring revenue is already taking place and I believe it is not currently being correctly priced in.

All of these factors make up upgrade once again CNH Industrial to a buy which has many reasons to give good returns over the next few years.