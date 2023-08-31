Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flowers Foods: Sturdy Stock At Two-Year Low

Aug. 31, 2023 12:23 AM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)
A. Vandendael
Summary

  • Flowers Foods, a packaged bakery goods producer in the USA, is trading at a two-year low but has shown resilience and exceeded Q2 2023 expectations.
  • The company has a diverse product portfolio, strong brands, and pricing strategies that have led to an improved FY 2023 outlook.
  • Despite inflationary pressure and declining volume sold, the stock is trading below its average price target, has a consistent dividend, and a history of stable results.
Breads assortment background

carlosgaw/E+ via Getty Images

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), the second-largest packaged bakery goods producer in the USA, is currently trading at a two-year low. Despite industry challenges, the company has shown resilience, boosting its financial performance while investing in growth opportunities, including recent

A. Vandendael
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

