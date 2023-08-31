Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Phinia: Unraveling The Tale Of A Recent BorgWarner Spinoff

Aug. 31, 2023 12:33 AM ETPHINIA Inc. (PHIN)
Moat Investing
Moat Investing
Summary

  • PHINIA, a recent spinoff from BorgWarner, the market’s response to the spin-off seems to have created an undervalued opportunity as the stock has experienced a notable decline of 26%.
  • As the auto sector shifts toward EVs, PHINIA's expertise in enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing carbon footprint remains relevant.
  • The impending capital allocation decisions by PHINIA's board, encompassing dividends, share buybacks, debt reduction, and growth investments are poised to be the pivotal catalysts.

Mechanic testing diesel injector

PointImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the wake of its recent spin off, we find PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) facing a 26% decline in its stock price. We believe this sell-off can be attributed to the high institutional ownership associated with

This article was written by

Moat Investing
Moat Investing
1.75K Followers
We are a group of experienced investors that like to dig deeper into stocks to find growth stories at a reasonable price with strong economic moats. We also aim to conduct high-quality analysis by deep diving into valuations, key business drivers, risk/reward, and different future scenarios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

