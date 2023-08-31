PointImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the wake of its recent spin off, we find PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) facing a 26% decline in its stock price. We believe this sell-off can be attributed to the high institutional ownership associated with the parent company, BorgWarner (BWA). The presence of BorgWarner among multiple indices had led to its widespread institutional ownership, thereby directly impacting PHINIA's valuation. Additionally, part of the sell-off also was because everybody wanted to own BWA stock, which is working on the new EV front, which for the market is the future of this industry and PHINIA is a business associated with a legacy ICE industry.

The extent of the stock's decline is excessive and has forced PHINIA to trade at very depressed price, with price over book value at 0.64x and price over tangible book value at a mere 1.18x. With the catalysts in the form of upcoming capital allocation decisions from the board, we believe it's a very attractive opportunity to buy a company which is seemingly very undervalued.

Introduction

PHINIA Inc. was spun off from BorgWarner as part of the parent company's drive to move towards the electric vehicle (EV) sector while gradually moving away from the legacy internal combustion engine (ICE) business. At the core of PHINIA's operations lies the development of advanced gasoline and diesel fuel injection systems coupled with fuel delivery modules. The company also supplies aftermarket parts and services.

These fuel injection systems work to increase the fuel efficiency of the engine by controlling the amount of fuel going into the combustion chamber of the engine, hence decreasing its carbon footprint.

In after market segment, PHINIA engages in the sale of both new and remanufactured products to aftermarket and Original Equipment Supplier (OES) customers. Other offering under this segment includes maintenance, testing equipment, along with diagnostic solutions tailored for both vehicles and industrial equipment.

They run under three different brands. One of them is Delphi, Delphi provides OE specification end-to-end solutions from components to sophisticated software solutions. Delphi's portfolio includes gasoline fuel systems, diesel fuel systems, maintenance solutions, engine management and vehicle electronics, backed by OE-level diagnostic and test equipment, training and technical information.

Then there's Delco Remy. They are known for producing starters and alternators. They have been the preferred OE and aftermarket choice for commercial truck, bus, and off-highway applications worldwide.

Lastly, there's Hartridge. They adapted a magneto test stand to produce one of the world's first diesel fuel pump test stands. From this innovation grew the thriving business which today offers test equipment for all leading makes and types of diesel fuel systems manufactured worldwide.

Despite the EV's superiority, it is worth acknowledging that the complete obsolescence of the ICE Engines within the immediate future remains unlikely. There are significant hurdles in the EV's industry path which need to be resolved before widespread adoption can be achieved. This is particularly evident in the domain of commercial vehicles, where practical EV solutions are yet to be materialized.

The only thing that the ICE engine manufacturers can do in the meanwhile is to continuously increase the operational/fuel efficiency of their engines and reduce their carbon footprints. PHINIA's offerings play an important role in achieving this. This leads us to believe that the ultimate death discount on everything related to ICE industry is undeservingly high, especially for PHINIA.

It will take a whole day if we start writing arguments from both ICE and EV industry about their respective futures, the assuring thing is that even if we incorporate the expected decline in the industry in our valuation models, the stock comes out to be very attractively priced.

For those who remain skeptical, they can treat it as a simple trading idea and wait for the short-term catalysts to mature.

Catalysts

Catalysts can come in the form of the expected capital allocation decisions from the firm, increased clarity on the earnings potential of the company and improved marketability of the stock.

Management was expected to meet with the Board in a few weeks from the earnings call to discuss the capital allocation decisions for the company going forward. Capital allocation decision will include the decision on initiation of dividends, opportunistic share buy backs, paying off debt and investment in growth.

As highlighted by PHINIA's management on their investors day, the dividend is expected to be $50m annually which would translate into 20-25% of the FCF guide of around $200m for the year. This would be a 4% dividend yield on the current market price.

They announced their net leverage target of 1x. In terms of reinvestment in growth it was announced that they will target more than 15% ROIC with investments in alt er native fuel technologies and electronics systems capabilities, and disciplined approach to strategic and accretive M&A.

Even if they have to spend 50% of FCF on growth and with 25% of FCF utilization in the form of dividends it will leave us with 25% for the buybacks amounting to 50m per year which would be a 4% yield on the market cap. As we believe the stock is currently undervalued as soon as the management reaches some capital allocation decision buybacks should be a priority for them. With expected 8% yield from the dividends and buybacks this stock is not as risky as the market is perceiving it to be.

Valuation

I plan to model the scenarios surrounding PHINIA in both EPV and DCF model. Management reaffirmed their annual midpoint guidance of $3.50b in the last earnings call, which is a 4.5% growth yoy, looking at the performance of the first two quarters this looks like a reasonable input for 2023. I am using a mere 2% growth in revenue for the next four years.

As the company was spun off on July 3rd, the current financials included some non-recurring items. When adjusted for these the operating margin was 10.6% which had increased by 140 bps. Management has quoted this margin to be the jumping off point for the company. But to be conservative I am going to model my DCF at 9% margin for 2023 and 10% margin going forward.

For Capex and depreciation, I am going to use the average of these inputs from periods prior to the spin off. Working capital is something which will build related to separation activities, although the management is expecting this to normalize by year end. I am going to model only a slight improvement from last year for the next two years and then assume a normalization from 2025 onwards. For tax I refer to the management's guidance of 27%.

In terms of terminal value, I am using a -1% rate to highlight the market's opinion on businesses related to ICE industry.

With a current WACC on 10% and terminal WACC of 9%, I am getting a valuation of $32.63, an upside of just 24%. Looking at this upside it doesn't feel like a great deal but remember this DCF is stressed on multiple fronts, mainly the three most important inputs revenue growth, operating margin, and terminal growth. Even after that stress if we get a 24% upside it's reassuring as the downside is limited and we can hold the stock for the near terms catalysts to mature.

Moat Investing

We would also look at the stock from a classic value investors model for EPV. In our base scenario we assumed stress only in the form of growth expenses where we have assumed no growth. On the conservative tab we have assumed some similar stress points as our DCF, and we are still getting 24% upside even with zero growth.

This is reassuring as we got similar upside form the DCF valuation model which is inherently very different from EPV model.

Moat Investing

Sensitivity Analysis

We have performed a sensitivity analysis on the main value drivers affecting the potential upside.

It is worth noting that we have only used 2% revenue growth for the first four years and a negative 1% terminal growth rate. Since this kind of terminal rate is not justified it will be important to look at the different valuations, we get at different terminal growth rates and WACC. In the following table we have a sensitivity analysis on potential upside/downside with respect to our intrinsic equity value.

Moat Investing

Considering our use of below guidance operating margins, the table below is helpful to understand the impact different margins can have on the valuation.

Moat Investing

Conclusion

The recent sell-off has created an opportunity to buy a company with several short-term catalysts. Notwithstanding any reservations one might hold regarding the company's business model and the broader industry, it is evident that the current stock price is still disproportionately undervalued and we are not paying for any growth, Furthermore the downside from here on seems very limited, rendering this opportunity very safe even if someone just wants to treat this as a trading idea.