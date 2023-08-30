Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 30, 2023 11:37 PM ETPointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.29K Followers

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX:PBTHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Swanell - Group CEO

Andrew Mellor - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rohan Sundram - MST Financial

Phillip Chippindale - Ord Minnett

Bradley Beckett - Credit Suisse

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden Group

Chris Savage - Bell Potter Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the PointsBet Holdings Limited FY '23 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sam Swanell, Group CEO. Please go ahead.

Sam Swanell

Good morning. Thank you for joining this call to present the PointsBet Holdings Limited full year 2023 results. This is Sam Swanell, Group CEO and I'm joined today by our Group CFO, Andrew Mellor. Today, we will talk to our investor presentation which was lodged with the ASX this morning, together with our full year financial report. But before we begin, please note the Safe Harbor statement in the presentation and that all figures are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Turning to Slide 4. The key event during the year was the approval by shareholders on 30 June 2023 of the sale of the U.S. business to Fanatics Betting and Gaming for a headline purchase price of US$225 million. Completion of the sale will take place over a multistage process with the first stage being referred to as the initial completion and the second stage being referred to as a subsequent completion. Previously announced, the Board intends to distribute the net proceeds of the U.S. business, together with the majority of the company's corporate cash reserves that will be surplus to the needs of the remaining business. This amount, approximately $1.39 to $1.44 per share will be distributed over 2 tranches, reflecting the closing mechanism of the U.S. business sale. Its 2 tranche distribution of up to $458

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.