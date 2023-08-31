Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After Some Wavering, Corporate Bond Market Adjusts To Tightest Monetary Policies In Decades

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • Record QT and big rate hikes no problem: Corporate Bond Market Distress Index drops to lowest level since before the Fed started tightening.
  • The New York Fed’s update on Wednesday of its weekly Corporate Bond Market Distress Index (CMDI) shows just how much liquidity there is still sloshing around.
  • This index of distress in the corporate bond market, after spiking early in the tightening cycle, fell to 0.13 over the past two weeks.

Crypto trader investor analyst broker using pc computer analyzing online cryptocurrency exchange stock market indexes charts investing money profit in trading platform stockmarket.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Record QT and big rate hikes no problem: Corporate Bond Market Distress Index drops to lowest level since before the Fed started tightening.

The New York Fed’s update on Wednesday of its weekly Corporate Bond Market Distress

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.34K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.