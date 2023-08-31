Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO Q2 Earnings: Deteriorating Margins, But Still A Buy

Aug. 31, 2023 2:11 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.47K Followers

Summary

  • NIO's Q2 earnings report showed declining revenues, expanding losses, and a steep decline in vehicle margins.
  • The Chinese EV sector as a whole is experiencing pressure on vehicle margins, which could delay break-even years for NIO and other manufacturers.
  • NIO's Q3 delivery outlook predicts a significant increase in electric vehicle deliveries, providing some positive news for the company.
NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

NIO (NYSE:NIO) submitted its earnings sheet for the second fiscal quarter yesterday and the electric vehicle company not only saw an expansion of losses and decelerating revenue growth, but also a fundamental decline in vehicle margins. Vehicle margins have been fundamentally

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.47K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.